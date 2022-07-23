Visitors will find all they need and more in Healdsburg

Set in the heart of Sonoma County Wine Country, Healdsburg blends small-town charm with world-class vistas and wines. The city of 11,275 is at the juncture of the Russian River Valley, Dry Creek Valley and Alexander Valley wine growing regions. Restaurants, shops, tasting rooms, galleries and bars line its famed plaza. Flowing along the city’s east side, the Russian River beckons people to wade in on hot summer days for an enjoyable swim or float.

Here are a few local spots visitors should add to their agenda.

Eat/drink:

The Matheson: To escape the plaza crowds head up to Roof 106, the third-floor bar and lounge that is part of The Matheson. Cocktails and dining are on a first-come, first-served basis. The main restaurant occupies the ground floor. There’s also a self-serve wine wall featuring wines on tap adjacent to the restaurant for those who prefer to stay on the go.

Location: 106 Matheson St., Healdsburg

Hours: 5-10 p.m., Monday-Thursday; noon-10 p.m., Friday-Sunday

More information: 707-723-1106, https://www.thematheson.com

Costeaux French Bakery: Founded in 1923, Costeaux French Bakery is one of the oldest bakeries in the county where patrons will find award-winning artisan bread, buttery croissants, classic chocolate chip cookies and St. Honoré cakes topped with rum-custard bonbons. Diners can enjoy bistro cuisine for breakfast or lunch or sip an espresso inside the popular café or the open-air patio.

Location: 417 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg

Hours: 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday

More information: 707-433-1913, https://www.costeaux.com

Tuesdays in the Plaza: The town’s weekly summer concerts in the Healdsburg Plaza is from 6-8 p.m. every Tuesday until end of August. Here, you’ll find love entertainment and food vendors.

Location: Healdsburg Ave. and Matheson S.t, Healdsburg

Hours: 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays

More information: https://www.ci.healdsburg.ca.us/335/Tuesdays-in-the-Plaza

Stay:

Best Western Dry Creek Inn: This pet-friendly hotel is a great jumping off point for Dry Creek wineries, the plaza, Lake Sonoma or River Rock casino in Alexander Valley. The inn’s 163 guest rooms reflect a rustic, Italian theme. Rooms in the Villa Toscana have jetted soaking tubs, fireplaces, and balconies overlooking a charming piazza. The inn hosts wine tastings and yoga classes in the piazza weekly and has two outdoor pools, a hot tub, steam and sauna rooms, and a fitness center. Continental breakfast is served in the morning.

Location: 198 Dry Creek Rd., Healdsburg

More information: 707-433-0300, https://www.drycreekinn.com

Hotel Healdsburg: The only thing better than visiting Healdsburg’s plaza is staying there. This modern hotel has spacious suites, a pool, complimentary breakfast and bikes to carry you around town. Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen and pizza restaurant Pizzando are on-site.

Location: 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg

More information: 707-431-2800, https://hotelhealdsburg.com

Outdoors:

River’s Edge Kayak & Canoe Trips: Float your cares away on the Russian River. The Rio Trip offered by River's Edge Kayak & Canoe Trips covers a quaint section of a five-mile stretch of the river starting north of Healdsburg. This self-guided, three to six-hour paddle journey is ideal for swimming, picnicking, fishing and seeing wildlife. The cost is a $75 for a single, sit–in kayak, up to $150 for a double kayak or canoe.

Location: 13940 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg

Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday-Monday

More information: 707-433-7247, https://riversedgekayakandcanoe.com

Healdsburg Running Company: When your stated mission is making Healdsburg the “healthiest city in the world” you generally will go to any length to help customers achieve their fitness goals. And that’s exactly what you can expect at Healdsburg Running Co. This Center Street institution is the go-to place to get outfitted with gear, get tips for training and advice on where to go to exercise. The store’s weekly line-up of group activities includes Thursday’s run with the crew; Friday Kids Club and a Saturday morning trail run. There’s also a running group geared just for women.

Location: 333 Center St., Healdsburg

Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

More information: 707-395-0372, https://healdsburgrunningcompany.com

Entertainment:

Raven Performing Arts Theater: This landmark theater has been entertaining audiences since 1949 and today features an eclectic line-up of classic and original plays, musicals, book readings and comedic performances. This season’s line-up includes The Wizard of Oz and Twelfth Night.

Location: 115 North St., Healdsburg

More information: 707-433-6335, https://www.raventheater.org

Healdsburg Plaza: In 1857, entrepreneur Harmon Heald executed his grand plan for his eponymous village by constructing a store and post office, selling lots downtown and plotting a town complete with a Spanish-style plaza. Healdsburg was officially incorporated 10 years later. Today, no visit to Healdsburg is complete without a tour of the plaza and its restaurants, tasting rooms and shops.

Location: Healdsburg Ave. and Matheson St., Healdsburg

More information: https://www.ci.healdsburg.ca.us/Facilities/Facility/Details/Healdsburg-Plaza-12