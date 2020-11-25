Volunteers brings gourmet flair to Santa Rosa shelter

A little over two years ago, something changed at the Living Room. The day shelter for women and children was well known for helping families get back on their feet, but suddenly the dining room was getting a lot of buzz.

One day, it was beef burgundy. The next, gumbo. Then roast duck breast. Just the other day, they served shrimp fajitas.

“It all started when Olivia came on board,” said Kelly Keagy, a spokeswoman for the Santa Rosa shelter that serves more than 1,200 at-risk women and children a year.

But she wasn’t alone. Classically trained chef Olivia Kinzler put together a crew of four volunteers — two fellow Oakmont retirees and a Penngrove firefighter — who cook breakfast and lunch every Thursday. Warm, tasty meals are served nearly every day at the Living Room, but the “Thursday Team” took it to another level with gourmet flair.

“There are places that feed you and then there are places that nourish the soul and that’s what we try to do,” Kinzler said.

It also nurtures the volunteers. Firefighter Mike Weihman, known as “Smoky Mike,” has been cooking at the Living Room since 2008, when he was referred by his church. His inspiration is summed up in a sticker that was on the Living Room fridge for a long time: “Love people, cook them tasty food.”

“It comes out of that,” Weihman said. “It’s just showing love to these women who really don’t have a lot of good things in their lives; showing them some goodness and being there for them and expressing that through food.

“But we get a huge amount out of it, especially when they recognize us and say, ‘This is good stuff’ and ‘We love showing up on Thursdays because we know you guys are cooking,’” he said. “It feels really good, and it’s something that keeps us coming back.”

Weihman sharpened his skills over the years as a battalion chief at the Rancho Adobe Fire Station in Penngrove, where he cooks every fourth night, recently whipping up Thai shrimp with peanut sauce over noodles for his crew. At the Living Room, he likes to fire up the gas grill and barbecue chicken and pork or make fajitas and sauteed vegetables on the indoor flat grill. His Asian barbecue chicken, with ginger and soy sauce in the 10-ingredient marinade, is always a big hit.

His teammate, Joe Keegan, a retired AT&T engineer, cooked for hundreds at St. Vincent de Paul for eight years before joining the “Thursday Team” just before the pandemic hit. One of his specialties is enchilada pie, which Kinzler recently noted on the menu as “Enchilada Lasagna.” Keegan learned to cook at the age of 12 when his overworked mother taught him to fix family meals while growing up in South San Francisco.

“I tell people all the time, I get more satisfaction out of working in places like the Living Room or St. Vincent de Paul than I ever did working at a huge company like AT&T, simply because you’re seeing a person with a smile on their face,” Keegan said. “And you know you made that food, and that’s what’s making them happy.”

Rounding out the team, retired dental hygienist Isabel Frimmersdorf often taps into her Italian-Irish heritage to make a variety of pastas. One of her favorite Thursday tasks is making creative salads with whatever is available. Since COVID-19 emerged in mid-March, the dining room has remained closed. Frimmersdorf misses watching the women and children enjoy their food.

“Just to see that what we did provided a hot, good meal for those people, it was worth whatever it took to do it,” Frimmersdrof said. “It’s so gratifying because food’s so essential.”

Since April 6, they’ve been making boxed meals for the hungry. Anyone, no matter the gender, in addition to the typical Living Room clientele of women and children, could pick up a free meal at the kitchen window. That means they’ve been helping feed a homeless encampment near the Living Room on Cleveland Avenue. But after a vandalism spree at nearby businesses, the shelter is pivoting back to distributing only for women and children again, specifically feeding dozens of clients in temporary housing around Santa Rosa.

On Thanksgiving, the Living Room is closed, but clients were given special early holiday meals. They also celebrated with Kinzler and the Thursday Team a week ago, savoring ham, mac and cheese, green-bean casserole and sweet potato pie. It’s what they’ve come to expect from Kinzler, who led the team in perfecting beef burgundy, gumbo and magret de canard (duck with plum or cherry sauce) entrees. When her husband was stationed with Interpol in Paris in the 1980s, she took advantage of a U.S. Embassy program that allowed her to enroll for a year at Le Cordon Bleu, where she studied the art of French cuisine. She made the most of it, later running a catering business in Half Moon Bay, where she also taught middle school.

While Kinzler may be the lead chef in the kitchen, she picks up techniques from everyone on the team. Weihman taught her a “totally different way” of making polenta. She’s always amazed at how Keegan can keep large batches of scrambled eggs from drying out. And she loves to watch Frimmersdorf make her salads and pastas.

But more than anything, she has gained a new perspective from the women who take solace at the Living Room.

“What I’ve found for me is it brought me to a place where I knew what compassion meant. I’ve always had a passion for things, and I’ll do it to the nth degree. But this brought out a little compassion, because I see the ladies and all their belongings on their back, and that really touched me. It made me grateful for the roof over my head,” Kinzler said. “Everyone thought it would be seeing the children that would really touch you deeply. The children are resilient. They’re usually playing around. But the women, you can see in their eyes and their faces what they’re going through and that touched my heart.”