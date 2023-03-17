What are Sonoma County's 100 largest nonprofit organizations?

Here are the largest local nonprofits and not-for-profit organizations ranked in order of annual gross receipts using ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer and Guidestar.|
TYLER SILVY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 17, 2023, 12:11PM
Updated 59 minutes ago

They serve people with disabilities and children from low-income families. They care for our aging neighbors and the region’s unhoused community. They leverage their networks to feed those who are hungry, treat those who are sick and even represent animals in court. Sonoma County’s top 100 nonprofits combined to raise $1.2 billion in their most recent filing years, demonstrating a continued local commitment to service that has endured the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as months of economic upheaval. Through publicly available financial data, we took a look at how these nonprofit agencies stack up, and are sharing this data with you.

The following data was obtained through research using ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer and Guidestar, as well as publicly available information on the California Secretary of State website. The Press Democrat used most recent annual revenue for this ranking, and excluded credit unions, tourism and membership organizations, homeowners associations and other mutual benefit nonprofits in an effort to more accurately portray the traditional nonprofit landscape in Sonoma County. If you believe you’ve discovered an error in the following list, email elissa.torres@pressdemocrat.com.

1. Santa Rosa Community Health Centers: Santa Rosa, $79.9 million. Santa Rosa Community Health Centers is comprised of eight locations that provide primary health care and health education to underserved people in our community, regardless of their ability to pay. 707-583-8839, srhealth.org

2. Canine Companions: Santa Rosa, $77.8 million. This organization works to enhance the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs. 707-577-1700, canine.org

3. Redwood Empire Food Bank: Santa Rosa, $70.7 million. This food bank is the largest hunger-relief organization serving north coastal California from Sonoma County to the Oregon border. 707-523-7900, refb.org

4. Petaluma Health Center: Petaluma, $67.3 million. Petaluma Health Center provides primary medical care for all ages, regardless of ability to pay. 707-559-7500, phealthcenter.org

5. St. Joseph Home Care Network: Santa Rosa, $42.2 million. This home care network provides in-home nursing care, therapy, social services and personal assistance. 707-206-9124, stjosephhomecare.org

6. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa: Santa Rosa, $39.5 million. Catholic Charities is a human services agency serving those most in need and of all faiths, primarily seniors, immigrants, and families facing poverty and/or homelessness. Offices in Sonoma, Napa, and Lake counties. 707-528-8712, srcharities.org

7. Sonoma Academy: Santa Rosa, $31.5 million. Sonoma Academy is a private, co-ed college preparatory high school. 707-545-1770, sonomaacademy.org

8. Community Foundation Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $31.1 million. The Community Foundation of Sonoma County works to connect people, ideas and resources to benefit the community. 707-579-4073, sonomacf.org

9. Sonoma County Indian Health Project Inc: Santa Rosa, $28.7 million. This organization maintains a comprehensive health care system to serve the needs and traditional values of the Sonoma County American Indian Community. 707-521-4545, scihp.org

10. Nation's Finest: Santa Rosa, $25.7 million. Nation's Finest offers community-based programs and services for veterans and their families. 707-578-2785, vetsresource.org

11. Roseland Charter School: Santa Rosa, $25.6 million. Roseland Charter School is a K-12 charter school. 707-545-0102, roselandsd.org

12. Community Child Care Council of Sonoma Co. (4Cs Sonoma County): Santa Rosa, $25.2 million. Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County operates 11 Sonoma County child development centers and preschools providing quality, accessible, affordable preschool and child care services for children, families and child care professionals. 707-544-3077, sonoma4cs.org

13. United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay: Petaluma, $22 million. United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay promotes and supports a full quality of life for people with Cerebral Palsy and other disabilities. 707-766-9990, ucpnb.org

14. Bay Area Environmental Research Institute: Petaluma, $22 million. The Bay Area Environmental Research Institute promotes and conducts research in the environmental sciences, particularly atmospheric science. 707-938-9387, baeri.org

15. Alternative Family Services Inc.: Santa Rosa, $21.5 million. Alternative Family Services has a mission to support vulnerable children and families in need of stability, safety, and wellbeing. 707-576-7700, afs4kids.org

16. West County Health Centers: Guerneville, $20.5 million. This is a community health center serving western Sonoma County providing medical, dental and mental health care services, with sites in Sebastopol, Occidental, Guerneville and Forestville. 707-869-5977, wchealth.org

17. Becoming Independent: Santa Rosa, $18.5 million. Becoming Independent is a community-based service organization established over 40 years ago to help people with disabilities live meaningful and productive lives in Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties. 707-524-6600, becomingindependent.org

18. Alliance Medical Center: Healdsburg, $17.8 million. This is a community health center serving low income residents of Healdsburg and Windsor with medical and dental services. 707-385-2306, alliancemed.org

19. North Bay Rehabilitation Services: Rohnert Park, $17.7 million. North Bay Rehabilitation Services provides vocational rehabilitation for people with various disabilities. 707-585-1991, nbrs.org

20. California Human Development Corp.: Santa Rosa, $15.5 million. California Human Development Corp. creates job training, housing, recovery and other services for farmworkers, day laborers and people with disabilities. 707-523-1155, CaHumanDevelopment.org

21. Goodwill Industries of the Redwood Empire: Santa Rosa, $15.1 million. This organization is dedicated to developing, maintaining programs that place people with disabilities and other special needs in productive and competitive jobs. 707-523-0550, gire.org

22. Point Blue Conservation Science: Petaluma, $14.9 million. The mission of Point Blue Conservation Science is to conserve birds and other wildlife ecosystems through scientific research, restoration, outreach and partnership. 707-781-2555, pointblue.org

23. Animal Legal Defense Fund: Cotati, $14.7 million. The Animal Legal Defense Fund's mission is to protect the lives and advance the interests of animals through the legal system. 707-795-2533, aldf.org

24. Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation: Santa Rosa, $13.3 million. This foundation raises funds to support programs, scholarships, facilities, and special projects of Santa Rosa Junior College. 707-527-4348, santarosa.edu/foundation

25. Redwood Community Health Network: Petaluma, $13 million. Redwood Community Health Network supports medical clinics with the implementation of comprehensive IT systems, collaborative support service programs and other duties. 707-792-7900, aliadoshealth.org

26. Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $12.8 million. This human services agency founded in 1967 has a mission to partner with low-income families and individuals to help them to achieve economic and social stability, reduce poverty, build community and advocate for social and economic justice. 707-544-6911, capsonoma.org

27. Sonoma Valley Community Health Center: Sonoma, $12.7 million. The Sonoma Valley Community Health Center provides health care for those in need, especially the underserved of Sonoma Valley. 707-939-6070, svchc.org

28. Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $12.1 million. This club's mission is to enable all young people, especially those most in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens through after-school programs and summer programs. 707-528-7977, bgccsc.org

29. Burbank Housing Development Corp.: Santa Rosa, $11.9 million. Burbank Housing Development is dedicated to increasing the supply of housing in Sonoma County so that low-income people of all ages, backgrounds and special needs will have a better opportunity to live in decent and affordable housing. 707-526-9782, burbankhousing.org

30. Anova Education and Behavior Consultation Inc.: Santa Rosa, $11.2 million. This nonprofit is a specialized education institution. 707-527-7032, anovaeducation.org

31. Grantmakers Concerned With Immigrants and Refugees: Sebastopol, $11 million. The organization seeks to attain grant contributions from the philanthropic field to address the needs of immigrant and refugee populations. 707-313-5367, gcir.org

32. Sonoma Land Trust: Santa Rosa, $10.8 million. Sonoma Land Trust protects the scenic, natural, agricultural and open landscapes of Sonoma County for the benefit of the community and future generations. 707-526-6930, sonomalandtrust.org

33. TLC Child & Family Services: Sebastopol, $10.3 million. TLC Child & Family Services provides foster care for area families. 707-823-7300, tlc4kids.org

34. Sonoma Country Day School: Santa Rosa, $10.3 million. Sonoma Country Day School is a private primary school. 707-284-3200, scds.org

35. Sonoma State University Foundation: Rohnert Park, $10.2 million. This foundation receives and administers endowment gifts and planned giving that enhances and promotes Sonoma State's educational mission. 707-664-3251, sonoma.edu

36. Association of Behavior Consultants: Petaluma, $9.9 million. The Association of Behavior Consultants provides behavior modification services to developmentally disabled individuals. 707-575-3290.

37. Science and Nonduality: Sebastopol, $9.7 million. The mission of Science and Nonduality is to forge a new paradigm in spirituality based on timeless wisdom traditions of the world, informed by cutting-edge science, and grounded in direct experience. 848-590-6981, scienceandnonduality.com

38. Paws for Purple Hearts: Penngrove, $9.3 million. Paws for Purple Hearts provides trained service dogs for military service members and those with PTSD, mobility issues and traumatic brain injuries. 707-238-5110, pawsforpurplehearts.org

39. Larry L. Hillblom Foundation Inc.: Petaluma, $9.3 million. This is a private foundation in support of medical research. 707-762-6691, llhf.org

40. Child Parent Institute: Santa Rosa, $9.1 million. The Child Parent Institute is a parent education and children’s mental health agency, with the mission to end child abuse and strengthen the health of children, parents and families through parent education, therapy services and a school for emotionally challenged children. 707-585-6108, calparents.org

41. Social Advocates for Youth: Santa Rosa, $7.7 million. Socail Advocates for Youth has a mission of helping youth and families throughout Sonoma County by providing housing, counseling, education and employment programs. 707-544-3299, saysc.org

42. Summerfield Waldorf School and Farm: Santa Rosa, $7.6 million. This is a private primary and secondary school. 707-575-7194, summerfieldws.org

43. Inquiring Systems Inc.: Santa Rosa, $7.5 million. Inquiring Systems offers training and technical assistance in ethically directed business development and management. 707-939-3900, inquiringsystems.org

44. Rural California Broadcasting Corp. KRCB-TV Channel 22: Rohnert Park, $7.2 million. This organization provides educational television and radio broadcasting in Northern California. 707-584-2000, norcalpublicmedia.org

45. Redwood Gospel Mission Inc.: Santa Rosa, $7.1 million. Redwood Gospel Mission provides services for people who are homeless or in need. 707-578-1830, srmission.org

46. Pepperwood Foundation: Santa Rosa, $6.7 million. This foundation operates a 3,200-acre scientific preserve to engage students, volunteers and scientists in applied conservation. 707-591-9310, pepperwoodpreserve.org

47. Alexander Valley Healthcare: Cloverdale, $6.5 million. Alexander Valley Healthcare is a primary medical care provider. 707-894-4229, alexandervalleyhealthcare.org

48. St. Vincent de Paul Society: Rohnert Park, $6.2 million. The St. Vincent De Paul Society provides support to those in need through low-cost sales and gifts of food and merchandise. 707-584-1579, svdp-sonoma.org

49. Drug Abuse Alternatives Center: Santa Rosa, $6.2 million. Drug Abuse Alternatives has a mission of turning lives around by providing healthy alternatives to alcohol and drug use. 707-571-2233, daacinfo.org

50. PEP Housing: Petaluma, $6.2 million. PEP Housing is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to providing limited-income seniors with quality affordable housing, housing support services and advocacy. 707-762-2336, pephousing.org

51. COTS (Committee on the Shelterless): Petaluma, $6.2 million. COTS provides shelter, housing, food and transformative programs and services for homeless children and adults. 707-765-6530, cots.org

52. West County Community Services: Guerneville, $5.8 million. This nonprofit provides employment, housing, mental health and counseling services for at-risk and vulnerable populations. 707-823-1640, westcountyservices.org

53. Council on Aging Services for Seniors: Santa Rosa, $5.8 million. This senior services agency provides social, financial, legal and nutrition services to promote well-being and help aging residents maintain independence. 707-525-0143, councilonaging.com

54. Sonoma County Family YMCA: Santa Rosa, $5.8 million. The Sonoma County YMCA offers health and wellness programs for all ages, including a fitness center, child care, preschool, pool, camps and youth sports. 707-545-9622, scfymca.org

55. Greenacre Homes: Sebastopol, $5.7 million. Greenacre Homes provides residential care and education of developmentally disabled boys. 707-823-8722, greenacrehomes.org

56. Humane Society of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $5.6 million. This organization receives and administers gifts, program revenues and bequests that are used to support its animal shelters and programs that benefit animals and people in Sonoma County. 707-542-0882, sonomahumane.org

57. Integrated Resources Institute: Sebastopol, $5.3 million. Integrated Resources Institute offers consulting and education for the rehabilitation field and job placement services for persons with disabilities. 714-337-7566, inmentorworks.org

58. Sonoma County Fair & Exposition Inc.: Santa Rosa, $5.3 million. This nonprofit organization operates Sonoma County Fairgrounds, including an annual county fair, through an agreement with Sonoma County. 707-545-4200, sonomacountyfair.com

59. Credo High School: Rohnert Park, $5.3 million. This is a public, college preparatory charter high school that employs Waldorf methodology. 707-664-0600, credohigh.org

60. Redwood Community Health Coalition: Petaluma, $5.2 million. The Redwood Community Health Coalition is a network of health centers in Sonoma, Napa, Marin, and Yolo counties that provide high-quality cost-effcient care to all, regardless of ability to pay. 707-285-2967, aliadoshealth.org

61. Center for Applied Research Solutions Inc.: Santa Rosa, $5.2 million. This nonprofit provides training and technical assistance to major initiatives in mental health, substance abuse, stigma reduction, suicide prevention, and safe and healthy schools and colleges through research, training, and the dissemination of educational materials. 707-568-3800, cars-rp.org

62. Petaluma People Services Center: Petaluma, $5.2 million. This is a human services agency with a broad scope of services, including counseling, job placement, gang prevention, daily hot meals, rides to the doctor, case management and financial assistance for homeless prevention. 707-765-8488, petalumapeople.org

63. Pathways Charter School: Rohnert Park, $5 million. Pathways Charter School supports individualized home-based independent study for students in grades K-12 in five North Bay counties. 707-585-6510, pathwayscharter.org

64. Ceres Community Project: Sebastopol, $4.9 million. At Ceres Community Project, teens volunteer as gardeners and chefs preparing nutritious meals for families facing a life-threatening illness. 707-829-5833, ceresproject.org

65. LandPaths: Santa Rosa, $4.9 million. Landpaths is an environmental conservation organization with educational programs. 707-544-7284, LandPaths.Org

66. Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley: Sonoma, $4.8 million. This nonprofit's mission is to provide positive opportunities for youth to learn and succeed. 707-938-8603, bgcsonoma.org

67. Interfaith Shelter Network: Santa Rosa, $4.7 million. The Interfaith Shelter Network offers housing and a hand up for homeless men, women and children in Sonoma County. 707-546-7907, ifsn.org

68. Pediatric Dental Initiative of the North Coast Inc.: Windsor, $4.4 million. A sustainable dentistry resource serving low-income children of Northern California who need safe sedation for dental treatment, Pediatric Dental Initiative of the North Coast also provides oral health and prevention education. 707-837-8833, pdisurgerycenter.org

69. Burbank Housing Management Corp.: Santa Rosa, $4.3 million. This nonprofit provides management services, compliance and community service activities for affordable housing properties in Sonoma County. 707-526-9782, burbankhousing.org

70. Spring Hill Montessori: Petaluma, $4.2 million. Spring Hill Montessori is a nonprofit local charter School. 707-763-9222, springnhillmontessori.org

71. Institute of Noetic Sciences: Petaluma, $4.2 million. This is a research institute studying the mind and consciousness. 707-775-3500, noetic.org

72. Frank Doyle Trust: Santa Rosa, $4.2 million. This trust provides scholarships for Santa Rosa Junior College students and funding for the upkeep of Doyle Park. 707-524-3117.

73. Early Learning Institute: Rohnert Park, $4.1 million. The Early Learning Institute serves young children with special needs and their families. 707-591-0170, earlylearninginstitute.com

74. Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation: Sonoma, $4 million. The Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation cultivates community support and raises funds for Sonoma Valley Hospital. 707-935-5070, svhfoundation.com

75. Santa Rosa Symphony: Santa Rosa, $3.9 million. North Bay's premier orchestra, and resident orchestra of the Green Music Center, the Santa Rosa Symphony provides high-quality musical performances including classical, pops and choral works and music education for schools and youth orchestras. 707-546-7097, santarosasymphony.com

76. Northern California Volleyball Association: Santa Rosa, $3.8 million. This club has a mission to develop the game of volleyball on an amateur basis among youths and adults of the Northern California and Northern Nevada areas. 415-550-7582, ncva.com

77. Community Support Network: Santa Rosa, $3.8 million. The Community Support Network provides support, housing and dignity to individuals with mental health challenges. 707-575-0979, communitysupportnet.org

78. Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center: Santa Rosa, $3.7 million. This nonprofit museum preserves, displays and interprets the art of Charles M. Schulz. Offers tours, classes, camps and workshops. 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org

79. Presentation School: Sonoma, $3.7 million. Presentation School is a private primary school. 707-935-0122, presentationschool.com

80. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts: Santa Rosa, $3.6 million. North Bay's premier arts center, the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts hosts performances in music, dance, theater, comedy and spoken word, plus education-through-the-arts programs for children and adults, as well as facility rentals for community events. 707-527-7006, lutherburbankcenter.org

81. Food For Thought: Forestville, $3.6 million. Food for Thought provides food, nutrition and other services to people affected by HIV/AIDS. 707-877-1647, fftfoodbank.org

82. Healdsburg School: Healdsburg, $3.5 million. Healdsburg School is a nonprofit private school. 707-433-4847, thehealdsburgschool.org

83. Legal Aid of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $3.4 million. This organization has a mission to promote social justice and advance basic human rights for vulnerable people in our community. 707-542-6664, legalaidsc.org

84. Carpenters Housing Corp.: Santa Rosa, $3.3 million.Carpenters Housing Corp. provides public housing for low-income families and people with various disabilities. 707-546-1797.

85. Burbank Housing Communities Corporation: Santa Rosa, $3.3 million. This nonprofit owns and operates affordable rental housing. 707-526-9782.

86. Sebastopol Independent Charter School, Inc.: Sebastopol, $3.3 million. Sebastopol Independent Charter School is aK-8 public charter school that teaches the Waldorf education system. 707-824-9700, sebastopolcharter.org

87. Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $3.2 million. Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based organization that builds modest, affordable homes in partnership with local communities and families in need. 707-578-7707, habitatsoco.org

88. YWCA of Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $3.2 million. The YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. 707-546-9922, ywcasc.org

89. Sonoma Ecology Center: Eldridge, $3.1 million. The Sonoma Ecology Center works with the community to enhance and sustain ecological health in Sonoma Valley. 707-996-0712, sonomaecologycenter.org

90. Robert & Shirley Harris Family Foundation: Santa Rosa, $3.1 million. This family foundation makes grants to charitable organizations. 707-545-6110.

91. Chinese Christian Mission: Petaluma, $3.1 million. This organization conducts evangelism among the Chinese community locally and through foreign missions. 707-762-1314, ccmusa.org

92. C S Fund: Petaluma, $3 million. This fund is dedicated to protecting human and environmental health, preserving biodiversity, preventing the commodification of life, and defending democracy. 707-874-2942, csfund.org

93. Woodland Star Charter School: Sonoma, $3 million. The Woodland Star Charter School is a primary charter school. 707-996-3849, woodlandstarschool.org

94. Sweetwater Spectrum: Sonoma, $3 million. Sweetwater Spectrum is a continuing care facility for adults with autism. 707-996-3104, sweetwaterspectrum.org

95. La Luz Center: Sonoma, $3 million. This organization provides assistance for recent immigrants in the Sonoma Valley. 707-938-5131, laluzcenter.org

96. Live Oak Charter School: Petaluma, $3 million. Live Oak Charter School is a K-8 charter school. 707-762-9020, liveoakcharter.org

97. River To Coast Children's Services: Guerneville, $2.8 million. This nonprofit provides resources, referrals and support to families and child care providers in western Sonoma County. 707-869-3613, rccservices.org

98. Extended Child Care: Santa Rosa, $2.7 million. Extended Child Care provides before- and after-school programs at 10 sites for the Mark West, Wright and Windsor school districts. 707-545-2402, extcc.org

99. Odd Fellows Cemetery Association of Santa Rosa Inc.: Santa Rosa, $2.6 million. This nonprofit offers cemetery and burial services. 707-542-1586.

100. United Way of the Wine Country: Santa Rosa, $2.5 million. Based in Sonoma County, this nonprofit serves local populations, as well as those in Mendocino, Lake, Humboldt and Del Norte counties by mobilizing the caring power of our community through leadership, community engagement and effective investment including education, financial stability and health initiatives. 707-528-4485, unitedwaywinecountry.org

