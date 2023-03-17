Read more stories about giving back to their communities here .

They serve people with disabilities and children from low-income families. They care for our aging neighbors and the region’s unhoused community. They leverage their networks to feed those who are hungry, treat those who are sick and even represent animals in court. Sonoma County’s top 100 nonprofits combined to raise $1.2 billion in their most recent filing years, demonstrating a continued local commitment to service that has endured the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as months of economic upheaval. Through publicly available financial data, we took a look at how these nonprofit agencies stack up, and are sharing this data with you.

The following data was obtained through research using ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer and Guidestar, as well as publicly available information on the California Secretary of State website. The Press Democrat used most recent annual revenue for this ranking, and excluded credit unions, tourism and membership organizations, homeowners associations and other mutual benefit nonprofits in an effort to more accurately portray the traditional nonprofit landscape in Sonoma County. If you believe you’ve discovered an error in the following list, email elissa.torres@pressdemocrat.com.

1. Santa Rosa Community Health Centers: Santa Rosa, $79.9 million. Santa Rosa Community Health Centers is comprised of eight locations that provide primary health care and health education to underserved people in our community, regardless of their ability to pay. 707-583-8839, srhealth.org

2. Canine Companions: Santa Rosa, $77.8 million. This organization works to enhance the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs. 707-577-1700, canine.org

3. Redwood Empire Food Bank: Santa Rosa, $70.7 million. This food bank is the largest hunger-relief organization serving north coastal California from Sonoma County to the Oregon border. 707-523-7900, refb.org

4. Petaluma Health Center: Petaluma, $67.3 million. Petaluma Health Center provides primary medical care for all ages, regardless of ability to pay. 707-559-7500, phealthcenter.org

5. St. Joseph Home Care Network: Santa Rosa, $42.2 million. This home care network provides in-home nursing care, therapy, social services and personal assistance. 707-206-9124, stjosephhomecare.org

6. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa: Santa Rosa, $39.5 million. Catholic Charities is a human services agency serving those most in need and of all faiths, primarily seniors, immigrants, and families facing poverty and/or homelessness. Offices in Sonoma, Napa, and Lake counties. 707-528-8712, srcharities.org

7. Sonoma Academy: Santa Rosa, $31.5 million. Sonoma Academy is a private, co-ed college preparatory high school. 707-545-1770, sonomaacademy.org

8. Community Foundation Sonoma County: Santa Rosa, $31.1 million. The Community Foundation of Sonoma County works to connect people, ideas and resources to benefit the community. 707-579-4073, sonomacf.org

9. Sonoma County Indian Health Project Inc: Santa Rosa, $28.7 million. This organization maintains a comprehensive health care system to serve the needs and traditional values of the Sonoma County American Indian Community. 707-521-4545, scihp.org

10. Nation's Finest: Santa Rosa, $25.7 million. Nation's Finest offers community-based programs and services for veterans and their families. 707-578-2785, vetsresource.org

11. Roseland Charter School: Santa Rosa, $25.6 million. Roseland Charter School is a K-12 charter school. 707-545-0102, roselandsd.org

12. Community Child Care Council of Sonoma Co. (4Cs Sonoma County): Santa Rosa, $25.2 million. Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County operates 11 Sonoma County child development centers and preschools providing quality, accessible, affordable preschool and child care services for children, families and child care professionals. 707-544-3077, sonoma4cs.org

13. United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay: Petaluma, $22 million. United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay promotes and supports a full quality of life for people with Cerebral Palsy and other disabilities. 707-766-9990, ucpnb.org

14. Bay Area Environmental Research Institute: Petaluma, $22 million. The Bay Area Environmental Research Institute promotes and conducts research in the environmental sciences, particularly atmospheric science. 707-938-9387, baeri.org

15. Alternative Family Services Inc.: Santa Rosa, $21.5 million. Alternative Family Services has a mission to support vulnerable children and families in need of stability, safety, and wellbeing. 707-576-7700, afs4kids.org

16. West County Health Centers: Guerneville, $20.5 million. This is a community health center serving western Sonoma County providing medical, dental and mental health care services, with sites in Sebastopol, Occidental, Guerneville and Forestville. 707-869-5977, wchealth.org