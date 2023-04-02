What is an AVA and how does a region become an AVA?

For more stories about the North Coast Wine Challenge, go to bit.ly/3nqsC9Z .

You’ve heard of an AVA, but what, exactly, is it?

It’s not uncommon to hear terms like aeration, oxidation and AVA when you live in Sonoma County.

But what does AVA stand for, and what does it mean? Here in Wine Country, you might be expected to know the answer.

And why are six Sonoma County AVAs all marking their 40th anniversaries this year?

Although wine has been made in Sonoma County since the 1800s and predates Prohibition, the term and concept AVA — American Viticultural Area — is relatively new.

Today, a winery’s AVA is a useful selling point for vintners, from those in the West Sonoma Coast appellation to the Dry Creek Valley AVA, one of the appellations celebrating 40 years. It gives wines a sense of place that can entice customers to try or buy a wine.

Surprisingly, the first AVA was established in Missouri, not California. The Augusta AVA was established in June 1980, according to the Missouri Wines website, and is known for being one of America’s oldest grape and wine districts.

But California wasn’t far behind in setting up AVAs, and the Dry Creek Valley AVA isn’t the only one turning 40 this year. So are Los Carneros, Russian River Valley, Chalk Hill, Green Valley and Knights Valley. All six were founded throughout 1983, when Sonoma County’s reputation as a producer of high-quality wines was growing.

Why are they all turning 40 at once?

Jake Martini of Taft Street Wines in Sebastopol, who also serves as president of the Russian River Valley Winegrowers, said once the program of recognizing American Viticultural Areas was established, there was a rush by winemakers to define where the grapes in the wine were growing and what was being produced in the area.

“Prior to this system, there were no requirements for what could be put on a wine label, and consumers didn’t really care,” Martini said.

“It wasn’t until the baby boomer generation discovered a love of wine in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s when wine consumers really wanted to better understand what they were drinking, and that’s where the momentum grew for this system.”

Dry Creek Valley was the first appellation of the six to be established that year, on Aug. 4, 1983. The AVA is best known for producing zinfandel, according to the appellation’s website .

The Dry Creek Valley AVA is long and narrow, 16 miles long by 2 miles wide, in north central Sonoma County. It has gravelly, sandy soil and a climate that’s warm during the day and cool at night, creating the best growing conditions for zinfandel, sauvignon blanc, Bordeaux and Rhone wine grapes.

Notable wineries in this appellation include Dry Creek Vineyard, Ferrari-Carrano Vineyards & Winery and Seghesio Family Vineyards.

The Los Carneros appellation is near the Napa River and San Pablo Bay, which, according to the AVA, directly impacts the climate to produce “crisp chardonnays and acidic pinot noirs” with Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards, Schug Carneros Estate Winery and Cline Family Cellars being some notable wineries.

The Russian River Valley appellation in central Sonoma County was officially established on Oct. 21, 1983, with Martinelli Vineyards & Winery, Joseph Swawn, Ramey Wine Cellars and Williams Selyem Winery being notable in the area. This appellation is most known for its chardonnays and pinot noirs.

Chalk Hill is considered a sub-appellation of the Russian River Valley AVA, according to the Sonoma County Vintners. It has a warmer climate with chalk-like soils, which is how the appellation got its name.

The Chalk Hill AVA was established on Oct. 21, 1983 — the same day that Knights Valley and Russian River Valley were established as AVAs. It’s best known for its chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet Franc and merlot wines, according to Sonoma County Tourism. Some notable wineries in this area include Chalk Hill Estate & Vineyards, Rodney Strong Vineyards, Medlock Ames and Notre Vue Estate Winery & Vineyards.

Green Valley of Russian River Valley was the last appellation to be established that year, on Nov. 11, 1983. It’s tucked in the west part of the Russian River Valley appellation. Its cool, foggy climate makes the region known for sparkling wine, pinot noir and chardonnay, according to Sonoma County Tourism. Notable wineries here are Dutton Estate, Emeritus Vineyards and Iron Horse Vineyards.

The Knights Valley appellation sits west of Alexander Valley and Chalk Hill and north of Fountaingrove. The warm climate creates the best growing conditions for cabernet sauvignon and Bordeaux varietals but, according to Sonoma County Tourism, chardonnay, syrah and sauvignon blanc are also found in this AVA. Knights Bridge and Peter Micheal are two wineries with tasting rooms in this appellation but many other wineries like Kendall-Jackson, Anakota and Arrowood source grapes from the area.