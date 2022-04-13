What the judges are saying about the 2022 North Coast Wine Challenge winners

“Nice acidity. Aromatic and floral, like a secret garden.”

Husch, 2021 Gewurztraminer, Anderson Valley

“Well-balanced. Very complex. Juicy lemon curd. Elegant.”

Davis Bynum, 2018 River West Chardonnay, Russian River Valley

“Like a wild ride in a Chevy. Hint of wild strawberries. Tangy fruits. Nice toasty oak.

D & L Carinalli Vineyards, 2019 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley

“Balanced, sassy, succulent and savory.”

Carol Shelton Wines, Wild Thing Zinfandel, Mendocino County

“Tangy from start to finish. Like a good romantic comedy: You don’t have to think about it; it delivers.

Gary Farrell Vineyards, 2019 Russian River Selection Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley

“Supple, fresh. Balanced. Dry tannins. Gorgeous.”

Jaxon Keys Winery, 2019 GPS (Grenache, Syrah, Petit Sirah), Mendocino

“This is what a zinfandel should be like. A zin lover’s zin. It has the whole package.”

Mazzocco Sonoma, 2019 Zinfandel Seaton, Dry Creek Valley

“Very aromatic. Gorgeous aromas and flavors of stone fruit with honeysuckle, gardenia and jasmine. Paradise found!”

Rock and Clay Wines, 2020 Viognier, Russian River Valley

“Nicely balanced. Nice minerality. Really beautiful black fruit. Coffee mocha with (a) touch of chocolate truffle.”

Soda Rock, 2019 Lord Snort (Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot blend), Sonoma County

“Easy, like a Sunday morning. Very fresh with good intensity. Inviting, and you’ll drink it to the last drop.”

Talisman Wine, 2017 Gunsalus Vineyard, 25th Harvest Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley