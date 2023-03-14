Preparation for the 11th-annual Press Democrat North Coast Wine Challenge is in full swing for the April judging and June tasting event.

The competition attracts wines from Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Lake, Mendocino and parts of Solano counties, and the tasting event invites wine lovers to try the best wines from North Coast American Viticulture Areas along with food from local restaurants.

The wines entered have achieved both a Gold Medal status and 90 or more points in the wine competition, which is judged in early April and not open to the public.

The winners are featured at the annual North Coast Food & Wine Festival in June.

Daryl Groom, an award-winning winemaker and the chief wine judge for the North Coast Wine Challenge, said the judges for the wine challenge already have been selected, many of whom have never judged in a wine competition before.

Deadline for entries is March 24.

There are also 16 Alumni Associate judges, or young wine industry professionals nominated by peers to attend the judging process.

“We’ve got 32 new wineries that have never entered before,” Groom said. “(The competition and the challenge) are great events that are growing every year and certainly getting more acknowledged.”

George Christie, president of the Wine Industry Network, said there are just under 900 entries so far for the competition, a 10% increase compared to this time last year.

There were 1,100 entries total in 2022.

He added more wineries are participating this year for the first time.

“We’ve started seeing more wineries want to participate in wine competitions because these awards, these third-party endorsements, really do have the potential to make an impact on your sales,” he said.

“I think that’s just due to how challenging it is out there in the wine industry.”

Wine lovers have the chance to taste the winning wines at the North Coast Wine & Food Festival June 17 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Tickets are available through the North Coast Wine & Food Festival’s website.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.