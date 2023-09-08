Hispanic Heritage Month runs Sept. 15-Oct. 15 and recognizes the achievements and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans. Here are some ways to celebrate this month and beyond.

Sept. 10

14th Annual Fiesta de Independencia: Organized by Luther Burbank Center’s Latino Advisory Council, this free, family-friendly festival in Santa Rosa celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexico’s independence. Activities include a low rider car show, cultural exhibitions by students, and El Grito with the Mexican Consulate of San Francisco. 1-7 p.m. Free. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. More information at pdne.ws/45AZNZE.

Sept. 23

Mobile Herb Clinic: The Botanical Bus will meet Latino and Indigenous clients in Sonoma to provide culturally relevant health services including massage, acupuncture, somatic therapy, diabetes prevention and care, clinical nutrition and herbalism. The team will welcome clients with music, tamales and herbal aguas frescas. Services are offered on a sliding scale. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. La Luz Center, 17560 Greger St., Sonoma. 707- 800-2182. More information at pdne.ws/481zKN1.

Sept. 28

Intocable Evolución Tour 2023: Named the “Group of the Decade” by Billboard magazine, Intocable Evolución is a Mexican American group from Zapata, Texas, that came on the music scene in the early’ 90s with its Tejano/Norteño music. The group has won two Grammy Awards and seven Latin Grammy Awards. 8 p.m. $55.50-$115.50. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707-546-3600. More information at pdne.ws/3ZeNU9t.

Sept. 30

Harvest Festival/Festival de la Cosecha en LandPaths' Bayer Farm: The annual event will be held at Bayer Farm in Roseland. Activities will include live music from a DJ, a salsa competition, community information fair and food. Families can participate in garden activities and learn about nature. Danza Xantotl de Santa Rosa, Pomo Dancers, Bathe and Napho Pomo Dancers and the Piner High School cheerleading team will perform at the event. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. 1550 West Ave., Santa Rosa. More information at pdne.ws/45XU9AG.

Oct. 5

Planting Seeds of Self-Care: This monthly workshop centers around the Indigenous cycles of healing connected to the seasons. During this workshop, led by LuLu Pérez, attendees will learn how fennel, walnut and gallium support immunity during fall. The workshop is in Spanish. Services are offered on the basis of an accessible sliding scale. 9:30-11 a.m. Price: TBD. La Plaza: Nuestra Cultura, 1221 Farmers Lane, Santa Rosa. 707-321-1096. More information at pdne.ws/44Gu9sG

Oct. 21

Mexican Sugar Skull Art Class: Hand paint and decorate a Mexican sugar skull at the Sonoma Community Art Center in Sonoma. Sugar skulls are often used as decorations on graves and altars during Día de Muertos or Day of Dead. Dive into the rich history of the sugar skulls tradition alongside internationally acclaimed artist Diego Marcial Rios, who will talk about the history of the skulls before demonstrating the craft. 10 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Price TBD. 276 East Napa Street, Sonoma. For more information, go to pdne.ws/45WIO3M, call 707-938-4626 or email diegomarcialrios@gmail.com.

Oct. 28

Día de los Muertos de Windsor: Celebrate the traditional Latin American family holiday in Windsor. The event will include Indigenous dancers, a procession honoring the dead, ballet folklórico, mariachi music, an artisan market and low rider car show. The event will have food and drink vendors. 4-8 p.m. Free. Windsor Town Green. More information at pdne.ws/3P880NZ.

Oct. 29

Día de los Muertos in Healdsburg: The celebration will feature live music, food vendors, a car show, face painting and activities for kids. noon-6 p.m. Free. Plaza Park in Healdsburg. More information at pdne.ws/3LgbWey.

Nov. 4

Napa Día de los Muertos: This family-friendly event celebrates Napa’s diverse community through art, tradition, music, dance and food. The spirit of Día de los Muertos is driven by cultural awareness, understanding and acceptance. 3-8 p.m. Price: TBD. Veterans Memorial Park in Napa. More information at pdne.ws/3RiTbuy.

Nov. 11

Teo González with Special Guest Pipirin: Comedian Teo González is well known for his appearances on "Humor is the Comedies," "Festival de Humor" "La Casa de la Risa“ and "Guerra de Chistes." $69-$106. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707-546-3600. More information at pdne.ws/3Eyr4Qs.

Dec. 8

19th Annual Posada Navideña: Kick off the holiday season with the vibrant dance and music of Calidanza! Calidanza Dance Co. The tradition-filled Posada Navideña is a night of lively dance, colorful costumes, festive music and song. 8 p.m. $2-$10. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707-546-3600. More information at pdne.ws/44I36Nz.