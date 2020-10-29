10 post-World Series thoughts on the Giants-Dodgers rivalry

Ten years after the San Francisco Giants opened the 2010s by hoisting a World Series trophy, the Los Angeles Dodgers ended a 32-year title drought by kicking off the 2020s with a title of their own.

The Dodgers were the best team in baseball from start-to-finish and put years of October misery behind them with a hard-earned championship in a shortened season in which the coronavirus pandemic changed the way we view sports.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Giants missed the playoffs as they came within one victory of meeting the top-seeded Dodgers in the new-to-2020 wild card round. The Dodgers' success coupled with the Giants' failure has given us added perspective on the rivalry and how it will evolve from here.

With the 2020 season now complete, here are 10 thoughts on the state of the Giants-Dodgers rivalry.

1. The Dodgers' title drought taunting ends now

As the Dodgers dominated the National League West and continued to fall flat in the postseason in recent years, Giants fans often took to social media to taunt their counterparts down south. "Three in five" has an incredible ring to it, but now that the Dodgers have finally produced a World Series title, it's time for Giants fans to become more realistic about the state of the rivalry.

The Giants have played the Dodgers closely in head-to-head matchups throughout their run of eight straight division titles, but the standings at the end of the season have rarely reflected that. While Los Angeles has beat up on the rest of the league, the Giants extended their streak of losing seasons to four this year. The Giants have a long way to go to close the gap in this rivalry and the organization's top decision-makers decided nearly two years ago that the best way to do that was to poach Farhan Zaidi away from the Dodgers.

Zaidi helped build the Dodgers into an incredible juggernaut and Giants fans are now left to hope a model that worked in Los Angeles will lead to success in San Francisco.

2. The Clayton Kershaw taunting has also run its course

What Clayton Kershaw accomplished this postseason isn't in the same realm of achievements as what Giants fans watched Madison Bumgarner do en route to the 2014 World Series title, but the "Playoff Kershaw" jokes probably need to be retired.

Kershaw is the greatest regular-season pitcher of his generation, but the knock on his résumé has been postseason failures. The left-hander rectified that this October by posting a 4-1 record in five starts and picking up two World Series victories over the Tampa Bay Rays. Kershaw's numbers look better because he tossed eight shutout innings against a bad Brewers offense in the wild card round, but when it came time to show up in the World Series, Kershaw answered the call.

The GIFs of a frustrated Kershaw in the dugout from postseasons of the past will remain funny for Giants fans, but they lose some of their luster because the Dodgers starter played such an important role in helping his team secure a ring.

It's OK for Giants fans to acknowledge Kershaw's greatness, just as it's still OK to consider Bumgarner the greatest playoff pitcher of his era.

3. The Giants need their own versions of Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager

Superstar Mookie Betts was the Dodgers' best player this season and the final piece to the championship puzzle the organization has been attempting to solve for so long, but we'll get to Betts in a moment.

One of the most important ways the Giants can start to close the gap is to find their own versions of Bellinger, a homegrown center fielder with an MVP under his belt, and Seager, one of the game's most dynamic two-way shortstops.

Is it realistic for the Giants to count on one of their top prospects enjoying the same kind of success Bellinger found at the beginning of his career? Probably not. Have the Giants increased their chances of having a top-25 player patrolling center field by loading up their farm system with highly touted prospects such as Heliot Ramos, Hunter Bishop and Alexander Canario? Absolutely.

The Giants are optimistic at least one member from the trio of outfield prospects will emerge as a perennial All-Star candidate, which would be a remarkable feat considering the organization hasn't produced a homegrown All-Star in the outfield since Chili Davis in 1984.

Their hopes of producing an elite shortstop appear realistic because of the way 19-year-old Dominican Republic native Marco Luciano has developed. Luciano's ceiling is incredibly high and the Giants are adamant the twitchy power-hitter has the skill set to stick at shortstop into the future.

Bellinger and Seager provide the Dodgers tremendous value because they came through the farm system at two of the most important positions on the diamond, giving the team long-term answers. Finding similar contributors is one of the greatest challenges Zaidi faces.