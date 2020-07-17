On Wednesday morning, The Post requested an interview with Michael and informed club officials about comments attributed to Michael by his former employees and the "hot mic" incident.

Hours later, Michael announced his retirement.

"After 16 great years my time with the organization is over," Michael said in a statement. "On to the next chapter."

- - -

Before Emily Applegate changed jobs in December 2014, moving from working at FedEx Field to the team's marketing department in Ashburn, Va., she was warned by co-workers about her new boss, Mitch Gershman, she recalled. The club's chief marketing officer had a reputation for an explosive temper, Applegate said, but not sexual harassment.

"I guess I was lucky enough to be more his type," Applegate said.

Gershman often commented on her body or appearance, she said, in tandem with insults about her work performance.

"He would tell me I was stupid for not being able to print something out the way he wanted, and directly follow with, 'Oh, did you run extra yesterday, you look really good,'" Applegate said.

Gershman told Applegate never to wear flats, only heels, she said, and suggested form-fitting dresses for nighttime events with premium clients. He also inquired about her dating life, and expressed concern she didn't have a boyfriend, she said. In a text message exchange Applegate provided to The Post, she asked him about his plan for an upcoming sales meeting.

"Not part of it. No worries. Go find a dude!!" he replied.

There were also routine outbursts of rage, Applegate said, such as when Gershman got lost on the way to Joe Theismann's Restaurant in Alexandria, Va., after asking her to print out directions for him.

"All he had to do was type it in a GPS, and he spent 20 minutes screaming at how f-----g incompetent I was for not giving him proper directions," she said. "I would leave work crying probably four days out of the week."

Gershman, in a brief phone interview, alternately denied and said he didn't recall conversations referenced by Applegate.

"I can't comment on something that I can't remember," he said.

- - -

One other team executive repeatedly commented on Applegate's appearance, she said: Dennis Greene, who held the high-pressure job of overseeing sales of luxury seating and premium suites at FedEx Field.

On one occasion, Applegate said, Greene complimented her on leggings she was wearing.

"He made a comment about how great I looked in these leggings because they were so tight," she said. "That was actually the only time Mitch said something like, 'Dennis, you can't say something like that.' "

Women who worked for Greene hold conflicting feelings about their former boss. While they acknowledge he made inappropriate remarks and pressured them to wear revealing outfits and flirt with current and prospective suiteholders, they also were aware Greene faced tremendous pressure from Snyder to sell expensive seats for a team whose on-the-field product often made his job challenging.

Snyder "would humiliate Dennis in front of other executives because he was a cheerleader in college . . . and Dennis took everything. He did everything and anything he had to, to make sure those suites were sold out year after year," one former saleswoman said.

But even those sympathetic to Greene said his conduct left them with emotional scars. One saleswoman, who worked in the 2005 to 2010 time frame, recalled that Greene repeatedly offered to connect her with a plastic surgeon if she wanted breast enhancement surgery. He said he knew a doctor who had performed several procedures for cheerleaders, she recalled, and he could "get her a great rate."

"Reducing a young woman to thinking that she can only do her job well if she wears a certain thing or exposes part of her body is demeaning," this former saleswoman said. "It puts women in their place."

- - -

Over the past few days, Applegate said, she has received messages from several former Redskins co-workers who have asked if she's concerned about potential retaliation she could face from the club. She has told them she's not concerned, she said. She has no interest in working in professional sports again, took the LSATs this week, and is studying for law school.

"I don't see what I have to be afraid of," she said. "I'm just telling the truth."

To some of her former colleagues, there is one anecdote from Applegate's time with the team that troubles them most. In 2015, Applegate said, she was pulled aside by Eric Schaffer, the club's general counsel and senior vice president, who left earlier this year.

Schaffer was appalled by the verbal abuse Applegate endured from Gershman, she said he told her, and he offered to serve as a witness or connect her with a lawyer if she wanted to file a formal complaint. Applegate declined, and said she feared making an issue of Gershman's conduct would mark the end of her career with the team.

Applegate regards Schaffer as one of the few male team executives who treated her well. Some of her former colleagues, however, expressed outrage that Schaffer didn't file a complaint of his own. According to the employee manual, "all supervisory and management personnel of the Redskins organization are expected to take immediate and appropriate action to prevent or stop harassment in the workplace of which they become aware."

Schaffer declined to comment. Applegate said she understands why he didn't make an issue of her treatment in 2015. It's the same reason she never filed a complaint.

"I needed to keep my job," she said. "When it comes down to it, 98 percent of people make decisions on stuff like this based on needing to keep their jobs . . . which is why this stuff goes on for so long."

- - -

The Washington Post's Les Carpenter, Kareem Copeland, Adam Kilgore and Sam Fortier contributed to this report.