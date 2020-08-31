Subscribe

2 more Oakland A’s games postponed due to coronavirus, this time at Seattle

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 31, 2020, 12:40PM

SEATTLE — The first two games of Oakland's series at Seattle have been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of the Athletics' organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

The positive test already caused the postponement of Oakland's game Sunday against the Houston Astros. Now games against the Mariners on Tuesday and Wednesday are being put off. The A's are also scheduled to play at Seattle on Thursday.

Major League Baseball said Monday it will continue to provide updates as necessary.

On Sunday, the A's said they would self-isolate in Houston. There were no details provided on whether the positive result came from a player or someone else.

