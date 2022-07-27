2 of 3 Rincon Valley Little League teams still alive in state tournament

The Rincon Valley Little League junior and 12-and-under teams survived weekend play in the state playoff tournament, but the 10-and-under squad was eliminated after a pair of losses.

After losing their first game 11-8 to Sunnyvale, the juniors rebounded with a 14-5 win over Woodcreek on Sunday.

RV exploded for a nine-run sixth inning that was fueled by singles from Cooper Bluestone, Colin Bone, Landon Culley and James Keating. Lars Ludtke earned the win on the mound, allowing four earned runs and 10 hits while striking out four over six innings.

“They’ve been a very confident group and they play loose,” juniors manager Marshall Bluestone said of the win over Woodcreek. “With that, I think they have the advantage that they can rebound and they’re never out of a game. They are having fun, and I think that is a good formula for them.”

The juniors beat Sutter 10-1 on Monday. Bone was victorious on the mound in that one, only giving up five hits and one earned run over 6⅓ innings. Again, the sixth inning proved crucial, as RV scored five in the frame, which included a Cooper Bluestone double.

“They can hit the ball up and down the order, and everybody can put the ball in play,” Marshall Bluestone said. “They’ve been playing some stellar defense as well, along with some good pitching.”

The juniors next game will be against Dublin at 6 p.m. Thursday in Chico.

The 12-and-under team, meanwhile, rolled against Delta Sunrise 13-1 in their second-round matchup on Sunday. RV amassed 14 hits, with four players collecting more than one. The pitching trio of Ethan Butterfield, Theo Klosevitz and Simon Petersen collectively gave up just one run on four hits.

The team faced Tri-City late Tuesday night for a spot in the championship game.

Rincon Valley’s 10-and-under team had a tough loss Sunday in the second round, falling 1-0 to Los Altos in a classic pitcher’s duel. Miles Huntington struck out five and only gave up three hits in four innings of work, and Samuel Lattanzio struck out four and gave up two hits in the final three innings. In that game, Rincon Valley had four errors to Los Altos’ one.

In their first round of the loser’s bracket, they fell to Land Park by a score of 10-4 for their second loss in the double-elimination tournament.