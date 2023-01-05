2022 Press Democrat girls tennis players of the year: Montgomery, Carrillo athletes honored

A Vikings star in singles play and a Pumas freshman duo are the honorees for this past fall’s season.|
KIENAN O'DOHERTY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 4, 2023, 8:07PM
Updated 40 minutes ago

GIRLS TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: OTHER FINALISTS

Singles:

Kayla Nguyen, Maria Carrillo

Kailyn Smith, Cardinal Newman

Colleen Morris, Maria Carrillo

Bella Gee, Analy

Maritza Jacobs, Ukiah

Doubles:

Riya Ramakrishnan/Carly Deng, Maria Carrillo

Sophia Manville/Tatum Candelario, Cardinal Newman

Madeline Armstrong/Nicole Muniz, Ukiah

Sabrina Hall/Sofia Chavez, Analy

Montgomery’s Caroline Beard is The Press Democrat’s girls singles player of the year for her dominant fall campaign.

Not dropping a single game in league play all season, Beard continued her dominance in the North Bay League this year. She made it to the finals of the North Coast Section tournament this year, where she was the No. 1 seed.

Only a junior, she will be back for her senior season.

In doubles, the Maria Carrillo tandem of Caroline Graham and Annie Lee gets the nod.

While Carrillo’s league successes could easily fall on the singles players, the doubles teams were just as dominant. Graham and Lee, both freshmen, only lost 12 games out of 28 sets as they helped lead the Pumas to the NBL-Oak title this past fall.

GIRLS TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: OTHER FINALISTS

Singles:

Kayla Nguyen, Maria Carrillo

Kailyn Smith, Cardinal Newman

Colleen Morris, Maria Carrillo

Bella Gee, Analy

Maritza Jacobs, Ukiah

Doubles:

Riya Ramakrishnan/Carly Deng, Maria Carrillo

Sophia Manville/Tatum Candelario, Cardinal Newman

Madeline Armstrong/Nicole Muniz, Ukiah

Sabrina Hall/Sofia Chavez, Analy

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor