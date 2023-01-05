2022 Press Democrat girls tennis players of the year: Montgomery, Carrillo athletes honored

Montgomery’s Caroline Beard is The Press Democrat’s girls singles player of the year for her dominant fall campaign.

Not dropping a single game in league play all season, Beard continued her dominance in the North Bay League this year. She made it to the finals of the North Coast Section tournament this year, where she was the No. 1 seed.

Only a junior, she will be back for her senior season.

In doubles, the Maria Carrillo tandem of Caroline Graham and Annie Lee gets the nod.

While Carrillo’s league successes could easily fall on the singles players, the doubles teams were just as dominant. Graham and Lee, both freshmen, only lost 12 games out of 28 sets as they helped lead the Pumas to the NBL-Oak title this past fall.