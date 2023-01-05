2022 Press Democrat volleyball player of the year: Windsor’s Taylor Boyce led way to league title

The Jaguars’ top outside hitter was a force all season long for the NBL-Oak champions.|
KIENAN O'DOHERTY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 4, 2023, 8:07PM

VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Luka Amand, Maria Carrillo

Jacklyn Cardenas Suarez, Montgomery

Jazmyn Cardenas, Santa Rosa

Ali Farquhar, Cardinal Newman

Kylie Lopes, Rancho Cotate

Theresa Helfrick, Healdsburg

Ava Rinehart, Ukiah

Sena Mughannam, St. Vincent

Alondra Razo, Piner

Olivia Paxton, Sonoma Valley

Ava Staub, Petaluma

Taylor Boyce, the Windsor Jaguars’ top outside hitter was a force all season long for the North Bay League Oak division champions.

Boyce notched 372 kills in 94 sets played, while also executing 335 digs. Her rate of four kills per set was near the top of all high school players in Sonoma County.

Boyce led the Jaguars to a North Coast Section Division 2 quarterfinal berth and will return for her senior year next season.

