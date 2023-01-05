Taylor Boyce, the Windsor Jaguars’ top outside hitter was a force all season long for the North Bay League Oak division champions.

Boyce notched 372 kills in 94 sets played, while also executing 335 digs. Her rate of four kills per set was near the top of all high school players in Sonoma County.

Boyce led the Jaguars to a North Coast Section Division 2 quarterfinal berth and will return for her senior year next season.