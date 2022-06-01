2022’s top prep track and field marks in Redwood Empire
Boys
100m, Jacob Pruitt, 10.90, Rancho Cotate
200m, 22.38, Elijah Hansen, Santa Rosa
400m, 51.19, Valentino Buciga, Windsor
800m, 1:57.17, Jared Hayes, Piner
1600m, 4:19.14, Jude DeVries, Montgomery
3200m, 9:29.32, Jude DeVries, Montgomery
110/100 hurdles, 14.65, Alexander Manning, Santa Rosa
300 hurdles, 39.49, Ethan Dierke, West County
4x100m, 43.49, Rancho Cotate (Gio Ortiz, Sai Vadrawale, Potu Halle, Jacob Pruitt)
4x400m, 3:30.45, Maria Carrillo (Alexander Ong, Jai Gray, Adam McCorquodale, Fabian Peralta Fernandez)
High jump, 6-05, Travis Hightower (Justin-Siena)
Pole vault, 13-09, Dallas Coogan, Cardinal Newman
Shot Put, 51-03.50, Albert Beerbower, Cardinal Newman
Discus, 163-02, Ben Feldstein, Vintage
Long jump, 21-05, Leo Moratti, Willits
Triple jump, 44-04, Tristan Hug, Napa
Girls
100m, 12.26, Kassidy Schroth, Santa Rosa
200m, 25.73, Kassidy Schroth, Santa Rosa
400m, 58.19, Elianah Demange, Maria Carrillo
800m, 2:13.89, Carolina Dawson, West County
1600m, 4:45.51, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery
3200m, 10:06.89, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery
110/100 hurdles, 15.25, CoCo McKamey, Santa Rosa
300 hurdles, 46.13, Sydney Thweatt, Justin-Siena
4x100m, 49.24, Maria Carrillo (Lily Mulligan, Bailey Bronston, Syndey Moore, Kathryn O'Malley)
4x400m, 4:04.68, Santa Rosa (CoCo McKamey, Lola Cook, Maiya Weinert Bardell, Kassidy Schroth)
High jump, 5-02, CoCo McKamey (Santa Rosa), Katrina Gorauskas (Maria Carrillo), Moana Cook (Healdsburg)
Pole vault, 13-02.50, Lily Mulligan, Maria Carrillo –Redwood Empire Record Holder
Shot put, 39-09.75, Ellie Roan, West County
Discus, 133-00, Ellie Roan, West County
Long jump, 18-04, CoCo McKamey Santa Rosa
Triple jump, 36-00.5, CoCo McKamey Santa Rosa
Sources: Redwoodempirerunning.com & Athletic.net
100, 200, and 100/100 hurdles are FAT, wind legal marks
Hand timed results include a +0.24s conversion
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: