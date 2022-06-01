Subscribe

2022’s top prep track and field marks in Redwood Empire

June 1, 2022, 4:09PM

Boys

100m, Jacob Pruitt, 10.90, Rancho Cotate

200m, 22.38, Elijah Hansen, Santa Rosa

400m, 51.19, Valentino Buciga, Windsor

800m, 1:57.17, Jared Hayes, Piner

1600m, 4:19.14, Jude DeVries, Montgomery

3200m, 9:29.32, Jude DeVries, Montgomery

110/100 hurdles, 14.65, Alexander Manning, Santa Rosa

300 hurdles, 39.49, Ethan Dierke, West County

4x100m, 43.49, Rancho Cotate (Gio Ortiz, Sai Vadrawale, Potu Halle, Jacob Pruitt)

4x400m, 3:30.45, Maria Carrillo (Alexander Ong, Jai Gray, Adam McCorquodale, Fabian Peralta Fernandez)

High jump, 6-05, Travis Hightower (Justin-Siena)

Pole vault, 13-09, Dallas Coogan, Cardinal Newman

Shot Put, 51-03.50, Albert Beerbower, Cardinal Newman

Discus, 163-02, Ben Feldstein, Vintage

Long jump, 21-05, Leo Moratti, Willits

Triple jump, 44-04, Tristan Hug, Napa

Girls

100m, 12.26, Kassidy Schroth, Santa Rosa

200m, 25.73, Kassidy Schroth, Santa Rosa

400m, 58.19, Elianah Demange, Maria Carrillo

800m, 2:13.89, Carolina Dawson, West County

1600m, 4:45.51, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery

3200m, 10:06.89, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery

110/100 hurdles, 15.25, CoCo McKamey, Santa Rosa

300 hurdles, 46.13, Sydney Thweatt, Justin-Siena

4x100m, 49.24, Maria Carrillo (Lily Mulligan, Bailey Bronston, Syndey Moore, Kathryn O'Malley)

4x400m, 4:04.68, Santa Rosa (CoCo McKamey, Lola Cook, Maiya Weinert Bardell, Kassidy Schroth)

High jump, 5-02, CoCo McKamey (Santa Rosa), Katrina Gorauskas (Maria Carrillo), Moana Cook (Healdsburg)

Pole vault, 13-02.50, Lily Mulligan, Maria Carrillo –Redwood Empire Record Holder

Shot put, 39-09.75, Ellie Roan, West County

Discus, 133-00, Ellie Roan, West County

Long jump, 18-04, CoCo McKamey Santa Rosa

Triple jump, 36-00.5, CoCo McKamey Santa Rosa

Sources: Redwoodempirerunning.com & Athletic.net

100, 200, and 100/100 hurdles are FAT, wind legal marks

Hand timed results include a +0.24s conversion

