21 sports highlights from 2022 worth watching again

The World Cup. The Beijing Games. Baseball milestones. Swan songs in tennis. This year had a bit of everything for sports fans — and here are some of our favorite moments.

Carlos Alcaraz plays free-form jazz on a tennis court.

In the context of a match that lasted five sets, went on for 315 minutes and ended at 2:50 a.m. Eastern, 24 minutes later than any previous U.S. Open match, this point was ultimately meaningless. Carlos Alcaraz didn’t win that game, or even the second-set tiebreaker that followed. It was 11:25 p.m., but the night was young, and there would be so many more highlight-reel moments on the way to Alcaraz’s triumph in a quarterfinal against Jannik Sinner of Italy.

But this running-the-wrong-way, behind-the-back improvisation is the essence of Alcaraz, already the ultimate tennis jazz musician at 19, making it up as he goes along, the notes and the songs beautiful and breathtaking.

— MATTHEW FUTTERMAN

Ja Morant punches it on a Minnesota defender.

Ja Morant is already known for his gravity-defying dunk attempts at this early stage of his career. A key to becoming a truly successful daring dunker is combining athleticism with a limitless imagination.

Morant has left several victims in his wake, but this one sticks out. It arrived during a first-round playoff series against Minnesota when Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies desperately needed a boost. Morant, one of only a couple of elite players who possess the conviction to begin their ascent beyond the restricted area, triumphantly delivered.

— JONATHAN ABRAMS

A spectacular effort turns the tables.

The point appeared to be lost.

In the opening round of the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball tournament, a South Dakota spike caromed off Houston’s Morgan Janda, who tried to receive it and bump it, and sailed past the court, headed toward the crowd.

But Kate Georgiades of Houston did not give up. She barreled through a courtside table and made the play. The rally continued, and ultimately Houston won the point, with Georgiades returning to the play and contributing. The Cougars won the match, too, on their way to the third round.

— VICTOR MATHER

Chases for milestone home runs provided thrills.

Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros hit a go-ahead home run in a World Series clincher, Bryce Harper launched a moonshot that put the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series for the first time since 2009 and Cal Raleigh ended the Seattle Mariners’ 21-year playoff drought with a walk-off homer against Oakland.

All were great moments, but they could not match the relentless anticipation and thrilling payoff of the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge breaking Roger Maris’ American League single-season record with his 62nd homer of the year and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals defying the odds with a resurgent second half to become the fourth member of MLB’s 700-homer club.

— BENJAMIN HOFFMAN

Eileen Gu takes a star turn at the Olympics.

It came down to the final trick for Eileen Gu in freestyle skiing’s big air competition at the Beijing Olympics. A San Francisco teenager competing for China, her mother’s native country, Gu had one jump to win gold in her first event of the Games, amid all the adoration and all the questions about her ambitions and choice to represent China.

And she nailed it, landing a left double 1620 with a safety grab, a trick that involves 4 1/2 revolutions in the air, and one she had never tried before in competition. She won the gold medal and went on to win another gold and a silver in other events — one of the most clutch performances at any Games.

— JOHN BRANCH

Justin Jefferson makes the NFL’s catch of the year.

I was sitting about 100 yards from this play, in the end zone press box at the Buffalo Bills’ stadium, but even from my vantage point, it was obvious that this catch by the Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson made no sense. I thought for sure that Bills cornerback Cam Lewis had pulled the ball down because he was using two arms and Jefferson was using one. Then I thought the ball had hit the ground and the play was over. Only then did I realize that Jefferson had cradled the ball before hitting the turf. If he didn’t make that catch, the Vikings would have turned the ball over on downs and the Bills could have run out the clock. Instead, after even more surprises, the Vikings went on to win in overtime. Remarkable.

— KEN BELSON

Serena Williams flashes her brilliance at her valedictory.

This year’s U.S. Open was a prime-time stage for Serena Williams, who used it to flash the kinds of moments that made her a fan favorite as she wound down her tennis career. The crowds in New York responded to each hype-building scream, and some fans even broke traditional norms of etiquette at times because they wanted her to win so badly. And they responded when she controlled the court, especially when she busted out one of her more difficult signature shots: a swinging forehand volley winner that requires precise timing and often throws off opponents.