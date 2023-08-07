Coco Gauff, of the United States, kisses the trophy after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Germany, in the women's singles final of the DC Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Gauff defeats Sakkari in DC Open final

A little more than a month ago, Coco Gauff left Wimbledon after a first-round loss that left her dispirited and unsure of what she needed to do. That seems kind of far away after she won the trophy at the very next tournament she entered.

Surging at the end of each set, Gauff defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the DC Open women’s final on Sunday for the fourth WTA Tour singles title of her career.

Gauff, a 19-year-old from Florida, was helped in Washington by two recent additions to her team: full-time coach Pere Riba — he’ll be with her at least through the U.S. Open, which starts on Aug. 28 — and temporary consultant Brad Gilbert.

“It’s our first tournament as a full team. I'm glad that we were able to make this result. Thank you for sticking with me,” Gauff said during the trophy ceremony, getting a thumbs-up from Gilbert. “I know those who were with me at Wimbledon, it was really tough. ... I'm glad I was able to bounce back.”

Nosková advances to final of rain-hit Prague Open

Fourth-seeded Linda Nosková eased past Germany's Tamara Korpatsch 6-1, 6-1 Sunday to advance to the final of the rain-hit Prague Open.

The 18-year-old Czech reached her second career final after Adelaide earlier this year.

On Monday, Nosková will face either Japanese lucky loser Nao Hibino or Jaqueline Cristian of Romania. Their semifinal was interrupted three times Sunday by rain before it was suspended at 15-15 in the eighth game of the third set with Hibino leading 6-4, 6-7 (2), 5-2.

Rain washed out the entire Saturday schedule.

NFL

Colts' Leonard working to overcome fear of injury

Shaquille Leonard finally looks and sounds like his old self.

The Indianapolis Colts star linebacker is running around, making plays at training camp, injecting energy with his customary nonstop voice.

On Saturday, after missing most of last season with an impinged nerve that required season-ending surgery, the three-time All-Pro took another major step in his long road back by returning to full contact in team drills. One of the most-watched players at camp also knows there's one last hurdle to overcome.

“I’m just going out and taking the fear out of making contact," Leonard said. "I would still say fear — just being able to have contact for the first time in a long time, not knowing what result was going to come. It feels good, it feels amazing and I’m just happy to be out there.”

The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Justin Houston on a one-year contract. Houston, a 12-year NFL veteran, gives the Panthers the veteran edge rusher they sought to play opposite Brian Burns. Houston has 111 1/2 sacks during his career, including 9 1/2 last season for the Baltimore Ravens.

The Green Bay Packers narrowed their backup quarterback competition Sunday by releasing Danny Etling. Etling’s release leaves starter Jordan Love, rookie Sean Clifford and reigning USFL MVP Alex McGough as the only three quarterbacks on the roster.

SOCCER

Kane scores 4 goals in potential Tottenham farewell

Harry Kane scored four goals in a preseason game for Tottenham on Sunday as speculation continues to swirl about his future amid interest in the striker from Bayern Munich.

The England captain, who has one year left on his contract at Tottenham, is reportedly the subject of a take-it-or-leave-it offer from Bayern of more than 100 million euros ($110 million).

Kane started the friendly game at home against Shakhtar Donetsk and scored the first four of his team's goals in a 5-1 win that highlighted his importance to Tottenham.

Netherlands beats S. Africa, advances to quarters

Netherlands advanced to the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup on Sunday with a 2-0 win over South Africa.

Jill Roord and Lineth Beerensteyn scored in each half at the Sydney Football Stadium to secure the 2019 runners-up a place in the last eight.

But South Africa, one of the surprise teams of the tournament, gave the Dutch some nervous moments, forcing goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar into a string of saves to keep Thembi Kgatlana at bay.

CYCLING

Dutch star Van der Poel gets up from crash, wins worlds

Mathieu van der Poel crashed while leading the road race at the world championships, breaking his shoe and tearing his jersey, yet the Dutch cyclist maintained his poise, quickly remounted and pulled away for a remarkable victory Sunday.

Van der Poel had been riding with two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar, one-day specialist Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen, a former world champion. They pulled back Alberto Bettiol's solo breakaway, then van der Poel headed off on his own, flying through the rain and over the wet roads to victory in downtown Glasgow, Scotland.