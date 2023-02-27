4 Sonoma County soccer teams, 3 basketball squads make NorCal playoffs

Four high school girls soccer teams from Sonoma County, including just-crowned North Coast Section champion Casa Grande, will play for a Northern California regional title beginning this week.

In addition, three local prep teams received bids for the NorCal regional tournaments in basketball.

Following Saturday’s section championship games across the state — which saw the Casa Grande girls defeat Maria Carrillo on the soccer field for Sonoma County teams’ only NCS title — the NorCal contests begin Tuesday.

In girls soccer, Casa Grande will host McClatchy in Tuesday’s Division II opener. The Gauchos are seeded third and McClatchy sixth in the eight-team bracket.

Maria Carrillo, at No. 5, also makes the field, traveling that night to face fourth-seeded Pleasant Valley.

Cardinal Newman and Windsor received bids in Division III, with the No. 4 Cardinals hosting fifth-seeded Vista del Lago in the first round and No. 6 Windsor at No. 3 Presentation. The Jaguars’ game starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday; the others begin at 5 p.m.

In basketball, the Cardinal Newman girls — third-place winners in the NCS Open division last week — open at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday as the fourth seed in Division I, facing No. 13 Palo Alto.

In Division V, the seventh-seeded Cloverdale boys host No. 10 West Valley at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the fifth-seeded Rio Lindo Adventist Academy girls travel to Yuba City at 7 p.m. Wednesday for their Division VI opener against No. 4 Faith Christian.