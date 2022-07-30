49ers’ 1st injury scare of training camp hits Arik Armstead, one of their top defenders

SANTA CLARA — Only two plays into 49ers training camp and they had their first injury scare, to a linchpin of their defense, no less.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead appeared to tweak his right knee in a collision with an offensive lineman on the second snap of Wednesday’s full-team drills, and Armstead subsequently missed Thursday’s practice.

Coach Kyle Shanahan announced Friday that Armstead has a knee sprain — believed to be of the medial collateral ligament — and will be held out a few weeks, which could mean the rest of camp.

“It’s nothing we’re too concerned about but it will take him some time away,” Shanahan said before practice. “He thought it was just a bruise, because it didn’t bother him that bad, but it was hurting him a little after, then got the MRI, so we’ve got to hold him out a little bit.”

Armstead, an eight-year veteran, opened camp on the line’s interior, which is where his versatile frame shifted last season to spark the defense’s revival.

Armstead remained in Wednesday’s practice and, 22 snaps after he was stretching that knee, he shed a block by guard Spencer Burford to quickly stop an Elijah Mitchell run. Armstead, Nick Bosa, Kevin Givens and Samson Ebukam served as the 49ers’ defensive front when training camp practices opened with a pair of Mitchell runs.

Injuries are bound to happen at camp and through the season, but they’ve happened to the 49ers at an above-average rate in recent years, including in their injury-ravaged 2020 season. This spring, the 49ers made it through their offseason program without any season-threatening injuries, however.

Armstead and Bosa are the line’s pillars, and as deep as that unit appears, Armstead is a returning captain and the team’s second-longest tenured player behind safety Jimmie Ward.

The 49ers have played it cautious with defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to open camp, and he will join team drills Saturday along with right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who’s coming off quadriceps surgery from last season.

Kinlaw, their top 2020 draft pick, has participated in position warmups but hasn’t been allowed in 11-on-11 periods through two practices. Kinlaw missed most of last season to undergo anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction in his knee and he was held out of all spring practices.

After Armstead tumbled to the ground in traffic on the second run, he stood up and touched his knee, then stretched it before lining up for the next snap.

The 49ers’ next wave of defensive tackles were Maurice Hurst, Hassan Ridgeway, Kevin Atkins, Alex Barrett and Robert Nkemdiche, the latter of whom signed Tuesday and has opened eyes with his aggressive style in these practices.

“It’s crazy; a lot of depth. For sure, a lot of talent, a lot of great players,” Armstead said Tuesday. “We have a bunch of guys that can start here or on other teams. It’s going to be fun taking the field with them and getting better. When you add new pieces, you need to build continuity and it will be fun doing that.”

Armstead finished last season with some of the best production of his career. After totaling six sacks in the regular season, he had three in the 49ers’ ensuing playoff wins at Dallas and Green Bay; he had no sacks nor any tackles in the NFC championship game loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Limited to 14 games in the 2016-17 seasons, Armstead silenced durability questions by playing in every game since then. He had 10 sacks for the 2019 team that reached the Super Bowl and became best known for both his run-stopping ability and belly-rub sack celebration, not to mention his community service work that’s earned him the 49ers’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination each of the past two seasons.

Notes

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is “working hard, throwing the heck out of the ball,” Shanahan said. “I told you guys everything about the situation. I’m not going to tell you every single thing in my head. But you can figure it out when I say: we have to do what’s right for this organization and we’re going to do everything we can to make it as good as possible for Jimmy.”

In the wake of the Seahawks signing fourth-year receiver DK Metcalf to a contract extension Thursday (three years, $72 million), the 49ers’ Deebo Samuel is still awaiting his own megadeal. Samuel hasn’t practiced but has been visible in camp, whether it’s running on the side or mingling with teammates. Asked if Samuel has been catching passes from a ball machine, too, Shanahan said: “I haven’t seen anything because I’ve been working most of the time. I know conditioning was the most important part but I’m sure he’s been catching balls.”

Left tackle Trent Williams is expected to start practicing in camp after missing the first two sessions while attending the birth of his daughter in Oakland.

Burford, a rookie, is in the mix for the starting spot at right guard, where he’s taken first-team reps in practice. “We liked his ability to run; thought he was a very good scheme fit for us,” Shanahan said of the fourth-round pick from Texas-San Antonio. “In the run game, you have to move well, and, in the pass game, you need length, and he has both of those things.”