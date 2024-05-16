Prime-time spotlight shines on 49ers as schedule reveals 6 night games

SANTA CLARA — Six prime-time kickoffs are strewn across the 49ers’ 2024 schedule, dawning with a Sept. 9 opener against the New York Jets, then saving the NFC championship game rematch with the Detroit Lions for Dec. 30.

Both of those games are on “Monday Night Football” at Levi’s Stadium, where a bit of a dark cloud hovers over those bright lights.

The 49ers lost both of their Monday night games last season — at Minnesota in Week 7, and against Baltimore on Christmas. That dropped the 49ers to 4-6 on Mondays since 2017 under coach Kyle Shanahan. Mind you, last season’s Super Bowl-bound 49ers did win their three other prime-time games: The home opener against the Giants, Week 5 against the Cowboys and Thanksgiving night at the Seahawks.

The Lions’ Monday night visit comes in the regular season’s penultimate week, so NFC playoff seeding could be on the line if both franchises follow last season’s path to the top two seeds.

Between prime-time affairs at Seattle (Thursday, Oct. 10) and against Dallas (Sunday, Oct. 27) is a Super Bowl LVIII rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium on Oct. 20 at 1:25 p.m. Also in prime time is the 49ers’ Sunday, Dec. 1 visit to Buffalo, and a Thursday, Dec. 12 home game against the Rams.

The 49ers even have a preseason game in prime time, the only one they’re hosting: Aug. 18 against the New Orleans Saints (5 p.m.). Bracketing that are exhibitions at the Tennessee Titans and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 49ers have not maxed out at six prime-time games since 2019, when they originally were slated for three, then were flexed into three more en route to the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a Super Bowl berth. Overall, the Shanahan-coached 49ers are 15-13 in prime-time kickoffs: 0-1 in 2017, 1-2 in 2018, 5-1 in 2019, 1-3 in 2020, 1-3 in 2021, 4-1 in 2022 and 3-2 last season.

Flex scheduling could change kickoff times, and the 49ers last got bumped from prime time before a December 2021 win at Seattle and a December 2020 loss at Dallas.