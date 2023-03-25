SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers have found their potential replacement for longtime kicker Robbie Gould after agreeing to acquire Zane Gonzalez from the Carolina Panthers on Friday.

The teams will exchange a conditional swap of late-round picks in the 2025 draft to complete the deal which will be finalized once Gonzalez passes a physical.

Carolina re-signed kicker Eddy Piñeiro on Thursday and planned to release Gonzalez before reaching the deal with San Francisco.

The Niners had been seeking a kicker since deciding not to bring back Gould as a free agent. The 40-year-old Gould joined the 49ers in 2017 and made 87.5% of his field goals over six seasons.

Gould was the most reliable postseason kicker in NFL history, making all 29 field-goal attempts and 39 extra points in 16 playoff games for the Bears, Giants and 49ers.

Gould was 8 for 8 on field goals and made all five extra points during last season’s playoff run for San Francisco.

Gonzalez, who turns 28 in May, missed all of last season with a groin injury, leading to his departure from Carolina. He was 20 for 22 on field goals for the Panthers in 2021 — making all 17 tries from inside 50 yards.

Gonzalez also had 63.6% of his kickoffs go for touchbacks in 2021. The Niners ranked 27th in the NFL last season with only 47.5% of kickoffs going for touchbacks.

Gonzalez originally entered the league as a seventh-round pick for Cleveland in 2017. He has made 80.5% of field-goal tries and 94.8% of his extra points in 63 career games for the Browns, Cardinals and Panthers.