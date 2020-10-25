49ers and Patriots: Coaches share mutual respect and a history with Jimmy Garoppolo

SANTA CLARA ― The 49ers and Patriots don’t have a whole lot in common when it comes to the way the two football teams operate, their fan bases or even their climates.

“We’d be here for a while if I told you all the differences,” 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said this week.

Garoppolo, of course, is a protagonist in New England’s longstanding melodrama, even while he plays his home games more than 3,000 miles away. The prodigal son once destined to replace Tom Brady is now with San Francisco, and Sunday is heading back to play against the team that drafted him ― that might secretly wish he was still there.

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

The debate as to whether Garoppolo was pushed out per Tom Brady’s request remains. Though no matter how it’s sliced, it’s hard to argue over the Patriots going to two Super Bowls since Garoppolo was shipped to the Bay Area for a second-round draft pick midway through the 2017 season.

But with all the differences between the 49ers and Bill Belichick’s team, once constant remains: a high level of respect between the two franchises, which might be a reason why Garoppolo was sent to the 49ers in the first place, while Belichick reportedly turned down a better offer from the Cleveland Browns.

The reasoning?

That depends on whom you ask. Some would say Belichick wanted Garoppolo as far away from the Patriots as possible, both literally and figuratively. By sending Garoppolo to the 49ers of the NFC, Belichick would never have to play him in the AFC playoffs. And geographically, only a few teams are farther from Foxborough than San Francisco.

Others say Belichick wanted to send Garoppolo to a head coach who could help him flourish and maximize his potential. Belichick and Kyle Shanahan seem to be cut from the same cloth when it comes to coaching chops.

When asked about that on a conference call with Bay Area reporters this week, Belichick didn’t stray from his brand as a notoriously tight-lipped football guy hiding wartime secrets.

“We have good relationships with a lot of teams. We’ve traded with practically everybody in the league. So, I don’t know,” Belichick said.

Then, surprisingly, he opened up just a little bit.

“Out of respect for Kyle and his dad,” Belichick continued, “I go all the way back with Mike and now him and his family there in the league for a long time, I have great respect for him. (49ers general manager John Lynch), I coached John. So, I feel like I have good relationships with everybody out there so, you know, a lot of teams in the league that we deal with too. So, I mean, I don’t know.”

Bond between Belichick and Shanahan

Shanahan and Belichick have formed a bond as coaches, starting with their encounter in Super Bowl LI when Shanahan, serving as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator, played a role in his team infamously blowing a 28-3 third-quarter lead, just days before he would officially become the head coach of the 49ers.

Belichick reached out to Shanahan after the game and the two got to talking, sharing football thoughts. Their conversations extended to the 2017 NFL combine, when Shanahan and Lynch first broached the idea of trading for Garoppolo. And when they were rebuked, they even had the gall to ask about Brady on the heels of one of his great Super Bowl triumphs.

Then, just before the 2017 trade deadline, the topic was brought up again. This time by Belichick, who couldn’t afford to keep both Garoppolo, a looming free agent, and Brady. So he offered Garoppolo for a second-round pick and the deal was executed quickly.

For the 49ers, it came hours after an embarrassing loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who thumped San Francisco 33-10 in a game riddled with injuries. Shanahan’s team fell to 0-8.

Then Garoppolo arrived, offering the 49ers their best chance at a franchise quarterback since Colin Kaepernick was at the peak of his powers in 2013.

Garoppolo’s tenure with 49ers

Garoppolo’s 49ers tenure since then has been a roller coaster.

He got off to an extremely fast start, going 5-0 in his first five games under center, before signing his five-year, $137.5 million contract the following February. Since then, he suffered an early-season ACL tear, went to the Super Bowl in his first season as a starter, and now is the center of weekly conversations about his viability as San Francisco’s next signal caller to raise a Lombardi Trophy.

One thing Garoppolo was quick to do this week was credit Belichick and the Patriots for helping him become the player he is today. Coming out of Eastern Illinois as the No. 62 pick, he had NFL promise, but didn’t have NFL skills.