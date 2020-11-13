Barber: The Bay Area is overdue for a meaningful sports season

What do you hope to see when the Golden State Warriors play this season? Stephen Curry lighting it up as if there’s no tomorrow (and no Kevin Durant to share shots with)? Klay Thompson on two healthy legs? Andrew Wiggins playing alongside All-Stars? The continued maturation of young talents like Alen Smailagic and Ky Bowman?

I’m enthusiastic about all those things, too, but I would paint them into a larger picture. I’m looking forward to a season that matters.

Those have been in short supply in the Bay Area in recent months.

It started with the 2019-20 Golden State Warriors. Their season may have been the least consequential in the history of professional sports.

I don’t mean the worst season ever. Because if we’re being perfectly honest, we’ve had no shortage of terrible teams around here. The A’s of the mid-1990s, the Giants of the late 2000s, the Erickson-Nolan 49ers, the entire Oakland redo for the Raiders, the Warriors practically forever ― all them found new ways to redefine sucking.

But even those low-energy eras offered insights. The Warriors might have been one of the worst teams in the NBA in the years between Run TMC and We Believe, but their failures revealed something. They revealed Chris Cohan as an ineffectual, penny-pinching owner. They revealed a front office with no capacity to evaluate talent (unless you know something about Todd Fuller, Ike Diogu and Patrick O’Bryant that I don’t). They revealed a team that couldn’t play defense.

Those Warriors teams presented a mind-numbing repetition of bad basketball. But each year, you could find a couple players who looked promising, or a couple who made you cringe when you heard about how they fit into the team’s plans for the future. There was information to be gleaned, opinions to be formed.

None of that happened in 2019-20. In every real sense, that Warriors team didn’t exist. It was a blank space in the timeline.

The 2018-19 Warriors had been the remnant of a dynasty, a talented squad that lost the NBA Finals in six games after being hitting with devastating postseason injuries. The 2020-21 Warriors, though they’re a work in progress, should be highly competitive as well. Current betting odds, according to vegasinsider.com, rank Golden State as fourth most likely to win the championship next year, behind the Lakers, Clippers and Bucks.

The 2019-20 Warriors? They were a spacer, a glass of water in the middle of a craft cocktail competition. They evaporated the minute the NBA went into COVID lockdown, and will be remembered as a series of odd footnotes.

Then came a very strange Major League Baseball season, and here I must offer a disclaimer: The A’s played a normal sort of season in abnormal conditions. They got better in some ways, backslid in others. Their best player got hurt in early September, so their postseason felt asterisk-y. Still, we feel like we know who the A’s are after watching that season.

The Giants, though? They played 60 games this summer, and I don’t have much sense of their identity.

It’s hard to quibble with results, because the Giants got much better, and much more entertaining, in 2020. But the approach of team President Farhan Zaidi and manager Gabe Kapler ― to throw a million pieces of felt at a patch of Velcro and see what sticks ― is hard to interpret as we move from one season to the next.

It think it’s safe to say we confirmed Mike Yastrzemski can hit in 2020, and that Brandon Belt is worth keeping in the fold, and Hunter Pence is too old for the game. But what else, really?

The Giants hit the snot out of the ball this season. Their runs-per-game soared from just under 4.2 to just under 5. But can we expect Austin Slater, who had a .702 career OPS coming into 2020, to log in at .914 again? Is Alex Dickerson for real? How about Darin Ruf? Do pitchers Caleb Baragar, Tyler Rogers and Sam Selman fit into Zaidi’s vision for 2021, or will they be replaced by other scraps of felt?

Maybe the Giants are transitioning to a brighter era, or an awful one. Or maybe they will be completely reinvented again in a couple years. I don’t believe 2020 proved much either way.

And then there were the 49ers. We knew exactly who they were when the 2020 season began. We knew they had a dominant defense and run game, and a whiz of an offensive coach in Kyle Shanahan. We knew, after that stunning loss to Kansas City in the Super Bowl, that starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was imperfect. The only question was whether they could clear that final hurdle and win a championship, or whether they’d take a step back.

Months later, we don’t have a true answer. Because injuries have confounded the 2020 49ers nearly as much as they did the 2019-20 Warriors. You simply can’t judge the team’s progress (or regression) when it’s missing Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Richard Sherman, Raheem Mostert, Dee Ford, Weston Richburg, Deebo Samuel, Jaquiski Tartt, etc., etc.

Football rosters are huge, and I’m sure the 49ers’ brain trust is collecting some valuable information on this year’s team. But think of it this way: What sort of impact will the remaining seven games on the Niners’ schedule have on their important decisions in the coming offseason? Not much, I’d say. It will be another season review written in disappearing ink.

This is why I’m looking forward to the next Warriors go-round. Because the Bay Area needs another meaningful sports season. It would be nice to see Steph, Klay and Draymond find that old magic touch. But even if they fail in the attempt, it will be interesting. The only real dissatisfaction will come if injuries cloud the issue again, or if the coronavirus shuts down the whole operation midstream.

We’ve had A+ teams in the Bay, and failing F teams. But it’s getting old to keep handing out these “incompletes.” Give us another season that counts.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.