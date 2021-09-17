49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk aims to put disappointing Week 1 behind him

WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, West Virginia — Brandon Aiyuk’s deafeningly quiet season opener “definitely” caught him by surprise, too.

“But that was last week,” Aiyuk said after the 49ers’ practice Friday. “I’m not too focused on that anymore. Another task at hand this week.”

That task: cleanly execute his assignments, however many that may be if he continues to split snaps with Trent Sherfield when the 49ers (1-0) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0).

Aiyuk sees it as an opportunity and extra motivation to “get back in line” and regain focus.

“I’ve already started to understand in this league that it’s never a steady path to the top,” said the 2020 first-round draft pick. “You’re going to have really high moments, low moments. But I think it’s all about how you refocus, rebalance and get back on track afterward.”

The most surprising aspect of the 49ers’ 41-33 season-opening rout at Detroit was Aiyuk’s absence as a front-line wide receiver or rushing threat. He had no catches, no targets, no carries, one punt return and one fewer offensive snap than Sherfield, his summer training partner who’s supplanted him on the depth chart.

Coach Kyle Shanahan commended Aiyuk’s route running, blocking assignments and adaptation to the game plan throughout this week’s practices at The Greenbrier Resort.

“It’s not just about Aiyuk,” Shanahan said. “I know I keep saying this, but everybody is making it just like him. It also has to do with other receivers in the room and we have a pretty good group.”

His part-time role in the opener came in the wake of an impressive rookie season. Asked if it’s motivated him, he replied: “Of course. Of course.”

His pseudo-benching has kept him a hot topic on social media (and the fantasy football circuit). “I have had a couple of people call me, tell me I was trending on Twitter, so that was cool,” Aiyuk said. “I don’t pay attention to any of that stuff. I really can’t.”

Aiyuk last spoke with the media July 30, early in training camp. He squirmed as he answered most questions Friday, but not in a defiant way, just more as someone looking to get in a game to regain his stature.

Aiyuk had just as many targets and catches — none — after one game his rookie year, too. He missed the 2020 opener with a hamstring injury, a more serious one than last month’s tightness that shelved him for 10 days.

Neither Shanahan nor offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel pinned all of Aiyuk’s demotion on his health. Sherfield’s emergence was also a compelling, believable factor in splitting reps with Aiyuk, alongside Deebo Samuel (189 yards in Sunday’s opener).

Aiyuk, however, has his faults, such as drops and route crispness and whatever else the coaches harp on behind closed doors.

“What’s been cool,” McDaniel said, “is watching a young guy who’s always been so talented at every level, who’s probably always been the default starter, regardless, because he’s better than everyone, handle a small obstacle in his career.”

