49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk looking to build on rookie season

SANTA CLARA — Brandon Aiyuk got shut out Friday, held without a catch on one target in the 49ers’ full-team drills at training camp.

Don’t expect that to play out in games this season.

Aiyuk opened camp as Mr. Popular, for good reason. He’s returned after an impressive rookie season in even more impressive shape, with a determined mentality that enhances his stature as a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver.

Take veteran cohort Mohamed Sanu’s word for it.

“He’s a special talent. Brandon can do any and everything on the field,” Sanu said after Friday’s practice. “He can move really well, catch the ball really well, gets in and out of his breaks extremely well.

“So, watching him get better every day is pretty cool. I’m excited to see what he does this year.”

While Sanu is showing a renaissance this camp and Deebo Samuel is again serving as a versatile catalyst, Aiyuk is benefiting from an offseason in which he added four pounds of muscle, dropped body fat and built endurance for “the long season.”

Those three wide receivers have established themselves as the 49ers’ best, with Sanu leading the race to replace No. 3 Kendrick Bourne, who’s now in New England. Jalen Hurd (knee recovery) and Jauan Jennings (COVID reserve list) should factor into the mix eventually.

But watching Aiyuk open camp so well is extremely encouraging and offsets any concerns at wide receiver. He caught four passes from both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance over the first two practices, and he’s formed near-instant chemistry with both.

Garoppolo spoke this week how “the trust factor with me and B, it’s been awesome,” noting that Aiyuk’s body language makes throws easier to anticipate.

Aiyuk said he found himself “on the same page” with Garoppolo last season, that they had the “same feel for certain situations,” and that they’re seeing that resurface this camp.

Aiyuk also has quickly bonded with Lance, including a May throwing session in Southern California, before the 49ers’ organized team activities. Aiyuk’s first impression of the rookie: “Just his presence for however old he was (then 20, now 21). He was just a big dude, a strong dude and, with the speed trainers, a fast dude, too.”

Aiyuk led the 49ers with 60 catches for 748 yards and five touchdowns, plus two touchdowns on six carries, despite missing four games (hamstring, ankle, COVID). When it comes to maximizing Aiyuk’s talents, he would “love” to return punts, and he’ll continue to try perfecting that craft and await the coaches’ call on it. He returned just two punts last season, in December.

Aiyuk said cornerback Jason Verrett told him he can be one of the NFL’s best receivers. He’s on his way. Meanwhile, he is among the handful of players who are in the process of getting vaccinated; coach Kyle Shanahan said five players are not vaccinated.