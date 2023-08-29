SANTA CLARA — Brandon Aiyuk, in yet another example of his maturation process into a marquee 49er, is not sulking.

Yes, Trey Lance was one of his closest friends on the 49ers. Yes, it’s jarring to see Lance traded after just two seasons with the 49ers, and to the NFC rival Dallas Cowboys, no less.

“But I understand how it goes,” AIyuk said Monday. “And I understand the competitor he is. So he wants to compete and show who he is to himself and to the world.”

Aiyuk was with Lance after Friday’s trade went down, and again Sunday. So how is Lance, who’s yet to speak on the trade that drew a fourth-round draft pick in return to the 49ers?

“Some weight was lifted off him, it looked like to me. I think he’s in a good spot,” Aiyuk responded.

The 49ers believe they’re in a good spot, too. Starting quarterback Brock Purdy had a lighter workload in Monday’s practice, and a team spokesman said Purdy is fine, that it’s a reflection of a pitch count and load maintenance for his surgically repaired elbow. Backing up Purdy are Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen, the latter of whom figures to survive Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline looming.

Lance only made four starts since being drafted No. 3 overall in 2021, and although injuries curtailed his game-day availability, his offseason work had him primed entering training camps. Much of that offseason work involved throwing to Aiyuk, who is coming to grips with social media’s “weird” edits of Lance in a Cowboys uniform.

“That’s the craziness of this league,” Aiyuk said.

Aiyu, 25, has blossomed into arguably the 49ers’ best wide receiver, all due respect to Deebo Samuel’s play-making ability. Miscommunication with superiors is a thing of the past. An openness has ensued across the board to where Aiyuk said: “I’m not scared to be myself.”

The difference between a college and pro receiver, he’s learned, is that there is “urgency about everything,” from how to play, how to prepare, how to study. Plus, “you have to appreciate how fast everything moves.”

And just like that, Lance’s career is headed elsewhere.

“He’s on his own path now. We’re on different paths, now,” Aiyuk said. “So I’m just focused on the people in this building and myself. … I feel I stacked another offseason and training camp. Now we just let the chips fall where they may and play football. It’s the fun part, now.”

Kicker tryouts

Kickers Jake Moody (quadriceps) and Zane Gonzalez (calf) did not practice, and those injuries prompted the 49ers to privately audition two candidates: Tristan Vizcaino and Taylor Russolino, according to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco.

Vizcaino kicked in the 49ers’ 2020 season finale (3-for-3 field goals) while Robbie Gould was on the COVID list; Gould is a free agent after kicking the past six seasons for the 49ers. Russolino last kicked in the XFL (Arlington Renegades).

Missing Monday

Next week constitutes Week 1 of the regular season, so consider this Week 0, and Monday marked the 49ers’ final practice for many players before final roster cuts. The lighter session had players in pads but some starters were absent.

Tight end George Kittle, who missed half of camp with a groin/hip issue, was not seen. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) were among those doing working on the side, at least during the media’s 30-minute window before the 49ers closed practice for the first time since training camp began last month.

Running back Jordan Mason was not seen at practice; he sustained a foot sprain in Friday’s preseason finale. Other injured players not participating were wide receivers Chris Conley (shoulder) and Danny Gray (shoulder), tight end Cameron Latu (knee), cornerback A.J. Parker (hamstring), and safety Tayler Hawkins (hand).

Running back Elijah Mitchell participated for the first time in a week, since experiencing tightness with a groin issue that sidelined him most of camp.

Safety George Odum (shoulder) participated in drills with a no-contact jersey; his first action in nearly three weeks.

Lenoir’s versatility

A nickel-back rotation with Isaiah Oliver and Deommodore Lenoir looks still under consideration, which could force Lenoir to start on the outside but move to cover smaller slot receivers when needed.

“I like being interchangeable and showing versatility,” Lenoir said. “I wouldn’t really say (nickel back) is difficult. You have to be more detailed, know the down and distance, what technique to use, if we’re in man or zone coverages.”

Banks’ dress rehearsal

What’s it like for left guard Aaron Banks to face defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in practice? Well, Banks talked about Hargrave’s strength, leverage, relentless rush and how “he’s definitely a handful.”

So is Cameron Hayward, a four-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler who Banks figures to encounter in the Sept. 10 season opener in Pittsburgh.

“Blocking Hargrave each day is a good lead up to the kind of player (Hawyard) is,” Banks said. “They’re a little bit slept on so it’ll be fun.”

Final cuts

After cutting five players Sunday, the 49ers still must move about 35 players off the roster by Tuesday’s 1 p.m. deadline, via either waiving players with under four years of service, terminating veteran contracts, or placing some players on injured reserve.