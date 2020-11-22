49ers’ bye week report card: Bright starts and sore spots in an erratic season

SANTA CLARA ― The San Francisco 49ers’ dreary 2020 defense of last season’s conference championship is taking a much-needed hiatus.

Coach Kyle Shanahan’s team is away from the team facility for the first time since players reported to training camp in August and won’t play again until after Thanksgiving ― Nov. 29, when they travel to play the Los Angeles Rams.

At that point, Shanahan is hoping to have players such as cornerback Richard Sherman, running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman and receiver Deebo Samuel back to help the team play more competitively with backup quarterback Nick Mullens under center.

At 4-6 following last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco’s playoff hopes are incredibly thin (ESPN estimates there’s a 13.8% chance), but the new playoff structure featuring seven teams from each conference means an 8-8 finish could lead to getting back into the conversation. That, of course, would take a 4-2 finish over the final six weeks, which is a tough task given four of the remaining opponents are currently holding postseason spots, including all three NFC West rivals.

So let’s offer up our grades in a snapshot of each position group now that we have some time off to rest our high-ankle sprains and tight hamstrings.

Quarterbacks: D

Yes, injuries are factored into this unofficial grading, but this isn’t a sliding scale. The 49ers don’t get a boost in their record because the NFL feels sorry for them because of all their injuries, so we’re not going to grade on a curve here, either. The 49ers have thrown 11 interceptions, the third-highest total in the NFL. Six have come from Nick Mullens while Jimmy Garoppolo is responsible for five. Quarterback turnovers have been the team’s undoing in many of their losses this season, which falls on the guy under center, healthy or not. For Garoppolo, turnovers were his Achilles heel in 2019 and he did little to improve on that area this season. His 3.6% interception rate is the highest of his career, and noticeably worse than last season’s 2.7% clip. Are other factors involved? Of course. The running game has been hit or miss (mostly a miss, lately), the offensive line has taken a step back and five different combinations of receivers have started over the first 10 games. But the quarterback play has to improve in 2021, whether that’s getting back a healthy Garoppolo for a full season or going a different direction.

Running backs: B-

The 49ers over their last three games rushed for 156 yards and just 2.4 yards per carry. That’s obviously not going to get it done. But the team through different spurts had decent play from running backs before they got injured. Raheem Mostert, out with a high-ankle sprain, averaged nearly six yards per carry in four games before his injury. Jeff Wilson Jr. carried the offense in the encouraging win over the Patriots before spraining his ankle. And as bad as things have been for Jerick McKinnon lately, he still leads the team with six touchdowns. Despite missing their top three backs for the majority of the year, the 49ers are still 10th in rushing yards (while ranking ninth in attempts). They might be able to climb that list if they can get their running backs healthy.

Tight ends: B

George Kittle’s 474 yards over six games pace out to 1,264 over a full 16-game season. Obviously that’s not in the cards for the 2019 All-Pro, but the fact Kittle still leads the 49ers in receiving despite not playing in three games exemplifies the type of season he was having as a pass catcher. He took a leap forward when it came to making contested grabs in traffic, which was evident when he caught all 15 of his targets in the loss to Philadelphia. The other tight ends? They have plenty of room to improve. Jordan Reed made a spectacular catch Sunday in New Orleans while recording five catches for 62 yards. Reed has been good when healthy, but he’s only appeared in five games, and only played in more than 20 snaps twice, including a season-high 31 against the Saints. Ross Dwelley has 10 catches for 144 yards and will likely need to step things up as a pass catcher and blocker down the stretch with Kittle sidelined with a fracture in his foot.

Receivers: C

One of the few positive takeaways from Sunday’s loss was Brandon Aiyuk having a significantly more prolific day than the guy he was brought in to replace, Emmanuel Sanders. Aiyuk had seven catches for 75 yards and his fifth touchdown of the season. Sanders, meanwhile, was targeted once and made the catch for five yards. Aiyuk looks like a star in the making, while the rest of the receiving corps has been lackluster. Deebo Samuel has played in just four games because of his fractured foot from the summer and a hamstring injury Oct. 25 against the Patriots. Kendrick Bourne has been fine, once again, with 378 yards and 29 catches in nine games. Dante Pettis was released, Trent Taylor has 10 catches in 10 contests and Richie James Jr. has been in and out of the lineup at different points, though his 184-yard performance in the Thursday night game against the Packers was an obvious bright spot. Taylor and James were both responsible for muffed punt returns Sunday that were pivotal in the loss to the Saints. The good news is the same here as it is for other spots on the roster. Eventually, they figure to get healthier and could finally build up a rhythm.