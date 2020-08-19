49ers camp: Offense rebounds, Dante Pettis shines and Robert Saleh announces open battle at corner

SANTA CLARA ― The 49ers completed their first block of training camp practices with an encouraging performance from the offense Tuesday.

Jimmy Garoppolo was making his throws more in rhythm and on time than in Monday’s session that was controlled by the defense. Running backs Raheem Mostert and Jerick McKinnon broke long runs after making strong cuts as the offensive line helped create holes.

But perhaps most notable was the play of receiver Dante Pettis, who has been given an opportunity to step forward while the rest of the receiving corps is trying to gain its footing with last year’s draft picks Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd out with injuries. Tuesday was the first practice since Hurd went down Monday with a season-ending ACL tear.

Pettis made a handful of grabs during full-team drills from Garoppolo and backup quarterbacks Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard ― and they mostly came in the middle of the field in tight windows, where Pettis had been known to shy away from contact.

“The physicality that he’s playing with, the competitiveness that he’s bringing, you love to see that,” Garoppolo said. “It’s just one of those things you’ve got to keep it rolling.”

The play that encapsulates Pettis’ disappointing 2019 campaign came during the overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks in November, when he failed to complete his slant route between two defenders. Had Pettis made the catch, surely he would have been drilled by at least one defender, but instead he didn’t extend for the ball and it fell incomplete, forcing San Francisco to give the ball back and setting up Russell Wilson’s game-winning drive.

Pettis hardly played over the remainder of the season and was inactive for the Super Bowl, leaving the 49ers with four available wideouts in a game for the first time all year. He was in coach Kyle Shanahan's doghouse as early as training camp a year ago despite showing promise in extended playing time as a rookie.

Needless to say, the 2018 second-round pick has been under the microscope early in training camp given Samuel’s absence and the offseason departure of Emmanuel Sanders. Some believe Pettis could be on the chopping block if he doesn’t have a good camp, but signs are pointing in a positive direction in the early going.

Shanahan has said often when asked about Pettis that he’s one of the few receivers he trusts to know all three receiver positions. Pettis, who’s appeared in 23 regular-season games, is one of the team’s most experienced wideouts in the system. The other is Trent Taylor, who’s appeared in 29 games, but missed all of last season.

Taylor also had another productive day with a few catches during full-team work as he shows no signs of last year’s foot injury.

Rookie Brandon Aiyuk had one of the most impressive plays of the day when he caught a short pass over the middle, stopped, turned away from corner Emmanuel Moseley and accelerated to the opposite side of the field for a big gain. Moseley may have committed inside too early, but Aiyuk did well to recognize the mistake and turn it into another big play. He’s had a few of them and appears to be gaining the trust of the coaching staff.

Open competition at cornerback?

It had long been assumed Moseley would continue starting at right cornerback opposite Richard Sherman, but defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Tuesday said otherwise.

“Obviously we’d like to see a competition over there. It is wide open, if you want to call it that,” Saleh said. “We’re just trying to give guys opportunities to go win that job.”

The 49ers have rotated Moseley, Jason Verrett and Ahkello Witherspoon at the spot opposite Sherman throughout the first four practices. It’s likely Moseley still has a leg up and the coaching staff might not want to tip its hand while practices are open to media.

Notes

As good as Tuesday’s session was for the offense, the secondary was missing two of its best cornerbacks for most of the practice. Sherman played only a few full-team reps, likely to keep him fresh after three full practice days, and talented slot corner K’Waun Williams remained out with calf tightness.

The NFL Networked reported Monday night that Williams had an MRI that revealed a Grade 1 calf strain, which could mean he misses a few weeks, though it doesn’t appear the team is concerned about him missing the opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 13.

Center Ben Garland tweaked an ankle during the first run of full-team drills and watched the second half of practice on the sideline. The prognosis for his injury is unknown, but it doesn’t appear serious. He’s expected to undergo further testing.

Garland has been working with the starters in place of Weston Richburg, who may miss time early in the season after tearing his patellar tendon in December against the New Orleans Saints.

Daniel Brunskill received the bulk of the first-team reps in Garland’s place. Brunskill has been rotating with Tom Compton while competing for the starting spot at right guard, so there may not be much drop-off if Brunskill has to slide over to center despite being the de facto third-string option.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead missed his fourth consecutive practice with back tightness, but appears close to returning. Shanahan indicated earlier that Armstead could play if he was needed, but the team is taking a cautious approach.

Same for tight end Jordan Reed, who hasn’t been seen on the field since dressing and participating in individual drills Saturday.

The 49ers have a day off Wednesday before returning Thursday for the first of four consecutive padded practices. It’s likely Armstead returns this week.