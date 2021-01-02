49ers’ CJ Beathard not worried about free agency

Beathard, the only quarterback drafted in the 49ers’ four seasons under Kyle Shanahan, is among the dozens of pending free agents on the team’s roster.

But Beathard is focused on Sunday’s second straight start rather than his potential free agency in March. Shanahan, earlier this week, said he’d be “happy” and “fortunate” to re-sign Beathard and Nick Mullens as potential backups to Jimmy Garoppolo.

“That’s so far ahead. I haven’t even started thinking about that,” said Beathard, a 2017 third-round pick from Iowa. “I’m really just focused on this game, and, yeah, I’ve got one more this season with these guys.”

In beating Arizona 20-12 last Saturday, he threw three touchdown passes, had no interceptions, one lost fumble, three sacks and three carries (18 yards). Seahawks coach Pete Carroll saw the same, saying of Beathard this past week: “He did just what they needed him to — a bunch of touchdowns and real sharp.”

As a third-string quarterback who had struggled in chances to start in 2017 and 2018, Beathard was not bound for a big payday this spring before his solid Week 16 performance. He still may not be in line for a big-time deal, but another quality start would boost his free agency profile, even if he’d rather not think about it until after the season.

Josh Rosen likely will back up Beathard a second straight game, but Shanahan noted he’d like to also play Josh Johnson if roster room allows for Saturday’s practice squad elevation.

Injury status

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf strain) was a surprise addition to those ruled out for Sunday’s game. Also out are defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw and Kevin Givens; cornerbacks K’Waun Williams and Richard Sherman; and wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

Questionable are safety Tarvarius Moore, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and linebacker Mark Nzeocha.

As for the Seahawks, they ruled out running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle) and cornerback Jayson Stanley (hamstring).

Seattle running back Carlos Hyde (illness) and guard Mike Iupati (neck), a pair of former 49ers, are questionable, as are tight end Greg Olsen (foot), safety Damarious Randall (foot), and offensive tackle Brandon Shell (ankle and contact tracing).

Transactions

Left tackle Trent Williams (elbow) and defensive end Jordan Willis (ankle) went on injured reserve. Called up from the practice squad was defensive lineman Alex Barrett, a Stanford product who helped seal Saturday’s win with a hit on the Cardinals’ final offensive play that appeared to injure Kyler Murray’s leg.

Kittle record falls

George Kittle will look next season to recapture the single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end, a mark he set in 2018 (1,377 yards) and one surpassed this season by the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce (1,416 yards).

“I’m happy he broke my record because it gives me something else to go after again next year. That’s what I’m looking forward to,” said Kittle, whose injuries this season have limited him to seven games, 41 catches, 566 yards and two touchdowns.