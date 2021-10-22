49ers cornerback Josh Norman ramps up intensity on field, comedy off it

Josh Norman has spent a decade in the NFL without backing down to anyone.

He’s talked trash with Dez Bryant, fought with Odell Beckham Jr. and once compared himself to a wild animal stalking his prey.

“You have to ooze with that,” Norman told Bleacher Report in 2017. “You have to ooze with confidence when you walk on the field ... it’s just like any type of animal. How they walk, how they carry themselves. They pick up on that.”

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

Some of Norman’s new teammates were at least a little curious about the 33-year-old cornerback when he signed as a free agent on Sept. 6. They’d heard all about Norman, who played four years for Carolina, four for Washington and one for Buffalo.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley was expecting something completely different.

“I’m from North Carolina, so I grew up a Carolina Panthers fan,” Moseley said Thursday. “I knew the Josh Norman that used to talk trash on the field. I thought he was this aggressive guy, a mean guy. Then he got here and it was like, ‘This guy is actually funny.’ So I was very surprised, but glad to have him as a teammate.”

Norman became an even more important acquisition when projected starting cornerback Jason Verrett was lost to a torn ACL in the Week 1 opener. Norman has started three times, missing one game with a bruised lung and spending a night in the hospital after the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers. He’ll have his hands full with a talented corps of receivers when the 49ers host the Indianapolis Colts Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Rather than being outspoken, Norman’s locker room presence is along the lines of Richard Sherman, who arrived as the loud and brash former Seattle corner known for an unforgettable Erin Andrews on-field interview but who quickly became known among 49ers teammates as “Uncle Sherm” because of the way he related with young players.

“He’s been in the game. I believe he’s seen it all, kind of like that Richard Sherman aspect,” Moseley said. “Leading the younger guys, leading me. He’s been a great leader for the team. Everyone loves him. We’re glad to have him around. I thought Sherm was very mean. Then he came here and he was the goofiest guy.”

Defensive end Nick Bosa came to the same conclusion as Moseley.

“I love him. He’s been hilarious and just a really good dude,” Bosa said. “He’s similar to how Sherm was. I had a certain thought of what he was going to be like, and he changed my mind when I met him. Same thing with Josh. He’s just a really cool guy and really funny. Goofball.”

Whatever Norman’s top comedic routines are behind closed doors is being kept under wraps.

“You’ll have to get him up here to do it, man,” Moseley said from the podium. “It’s one of a kind. I can’t do it.”

Asked if there were any instances Bosa could relate, he said, “There is, but I can’t share.”

According to 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Norman’s daily participation is understated and cerebral rather than funny.

“He’s a quiet guy. He doesn’t say much, but he’s a true pro,” Ryans said. “I love veterans that come in and take young guys under their wing. That means a lot to me. That’s how guys did it for me coming in. He speaks when he needs to speak. He’s intense on the field, plays with a high level of energy. Happy we were able to get him when we did.”