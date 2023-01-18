SANTA CLARA — Make way for the ninth playoff battle between the 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.

Time now for Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott to join the pantheon of quarterback duels in this epic, postseason rivalry.

Come Sunday at 3:30 p.m. in a divisional-round game at Levi’s Stadium, they’ll follow such matchups as John Brodie vs. Roger Staubach (and Craig Morton), Joe Montana vs. Danny White, Steve Young vs. Troy Aikman, and, as recently as last January, Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Prescott.

Defenses will have their say, of course. They’ll have the ultimate say, and they’re enjoying stellar seasons. Dallas’ Micah Parsons leads the way for America’s Team, and Nick Bosa keys, shall we say, Great America’s Team (in a nod to the 49ers’ neighboring amusement park).

Quarterbacks. Pass rushers. Legacies. Winner advances to the NFC championship game, to keep alive a generational pursuit of a sixth Lombardi Trophy, and that goes for either the 49ers or Cowboys.

Sure, their playoff history is rich, but how do their current editions compare? Here is the tale of the tape:

Quarterbacks

Cowboys: Prescott infamously ended last season’s playoff loss at Dallas by scrambling and sliding in the final precious seconds against the 49ers, who won 23-17. His rushing (and bootleg) ability resulted in a fourth-and-goal touchdown in Monday’s playoff return, a 31-14 win over Tampa Bay. This season, he tied for the NFL high with 15 interceptions, including at least one in seven straight games entering the playoffs. After fracturing his right thumb in their opener, Prescott had a five-game hiatus, and questions about his accuracy have followed in his comeback.

49ers: Purdy’s seventh career start comes amid his deification, which grows week by week, win by win. In beating the Seahawks 41-23 in Saturday’s playoff debut, Purdy became the first rookie quarterback in an NFL playoff game to produce four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing). Purdy’s completion percentage (67.1) tied with Patrick Mahomes for seventh-best in the regular season, just behind Purdy’s injured predecessor, Jimmy Garoppolo (67.2).

Running backs

Cowboys: A tremendous tandem exists with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, with the latter having made the Pro Bowl. They combined for 1,831 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground in the regular season. Elliott hasn’t had a 100-yard game since October 2021, and his average of 3.8 yards per carry was the lowest of his seven-year career. In last year’s playoff loss, he had just 31 yards (12 carries), and Pollard just 14 yards (four carries).

49ers: Christian McCaffrey has been a godsend for the 49ers’ offense, and while his receiving ability is unmatched among NFL running backs, he’s run for over 100 yards in four of the past six games. The 49ers can spell him with Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell and, perhaps, rookie Jordan Mason. Samuel’s 26-yard touchdown run seized control for the 49ers’ in last year’s playoff win at Dallas, and he finished 72 yards (10 carries) while Mitchell had 96 (27 carries). Mitchell had just 2 yards (nine carries) on Saturday, and Samuel had 32 yards (three carries).

Receivers

Cowboys: They’ve got a Pro Bowler in CeeDee Lamb (107 catches, 1,359 yards, nine touchdowns). Limited by the 49ers to one catch on five targets in last year’s playoff debut, Lamb couldn’t catch Prescott’s first two passes Monday night (then T.Y. Hilton dropped the third to spoil the opening series.) Tight end Dalton Schultz had two touchdown catches in Monday’s first half, and he was their leading receiver (seven catches, 89 yards) against the 49ers in last year’s playoffs. Michael Gallop and Noah Brown are other options, as are the running backs.

49ers: Samuel, on the eve of his 27th birthday, tallied 133 yards Saturday that were the 49ers’ most in a playoff game since 2014 (Anquan Boldin, 136 at Carolina). All of Brandon Aiyuk’s 73 yards Saturday came in the first half, and he dropped a potential fourth touchdown pass by Purdy, but Aiyuk’s first 1,000-yard season has been the aerial complement needed for this offense. George Kittle caught his only two targets Saturday (37 yards), but he’s been a fabulous target for Purdy, including on improvised plays. Of Kittle’s career-high 11 touchdowns, seven came in the four games entering the playoffs. No. 3 receiver Jauan Jennings is battling an ankle issue, and Ray-Ray McCloud lurks as a speedy option from the slot.

Offensive line

Cowboys: Right guard Zack Martin is an All-Pro and Pro Bowler. Left tackle Jason Peters tapped out with a hip injury just before halftime Monday night, and Tyler Smith replaced him, rather than immediately shifting Tyron Smith back over from right tackle. Center Tyler Biadasz is battling through a recent high-ankle sprain.