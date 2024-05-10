SANTA CLARA — Nick Sorensen played 10 years in the NFL, primarily as a ball-hawking demon on special teams. It’s not surprising what ideal traits the 49ers might reflect upon this year’s elevation to defensive coordinator.

“I want them to see that we’re still the standard of what we’ve always been: an attacking defense that plays fast, we play violent, we play with speed, and we finish,” Sorensen said Friday at his introductory press conference.

In other words, he doesn’t want the 49ers lollygagging and letting running backs cruise into the end zone like the Detroit Lions did in the NFC championship game.

Sorensen was promoted two months ago to replace the one-and-done Steve Wilks. After two years as a defensive assistant on coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff, Sorensen will be calling plays from the 49ers’ sideline, which is where Wilks was summoned from the upstairs booth last midseason.

“I like being on the field, as a player,” Sorensen said. “It feels good to be on the field. I want to look the players in the eyes and talk to them. That will be a good thing.”

Here are five things to consider with Sorensen settling into that role — a month into their offseason program and for this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Defensive front changes

No unit more than the defensive line underwent more personnel changes this offseason. A four-man rush will remain the 49ers’ “bread and butter,” said Sorensen, who repeatedly emphasized the desire for an “aggressive” and “attacking” defense with veteran additions in Leonard Floyd, Maliek Collins, Jordan Elliott and Yetur Gross-Matos.

Nick Bosa remains the 49ers’ best asset, as recognized by Sorensen, who has mostly worked with linebackers (2022) and defensive backs (2023). “Our relationship is great. He’s one of the best in the league. He was NFL Defensive Player of the Year (in 2022) for a reason,” Sorensen added. “A lot of what gets overlooked is how he plays in the run game. He’s real physical. He’s not just a guy that can get to the quarterback and affect it, which he does at an elite level, also.”

Run defense cures

The 49ers’ run defense may have ranked No. 3 in the regular season last year, but it proved far too vulnerable in the playoffs, with the Detroit Lions running for 182 yards and three touchdowns in the NFC championship game, followed by critical breakdowns in the Super Bowl, especially in overtime against Patrick Mahomes.

“There are certain things we learned when we watched it,” Sorensen said, “and we’re going to get it corrected.”

Staley’s influence

Sorensen raved about how he’s coexisting with Brandon Staley, who was also a coordinator candidate. (The 49ers have yet to officially unveil their coaching staff changes.)

“He has experience as a coordinator (Los Angeles Rams, 2020) and as a head coach (Los Angeles Chargers, 2021-23), so he sees things holistically,” Sorensen said. “He’s very bright who’s really a humble guy who’s smart and knows football. … It’s more holistic. He’s been helping me overall. He’s been involved in pretty much everything.”

Sorensen said Staley has been “more connected” with the defensive backs, which was Sorensen’s role last season as pass-game specialist and nickel back coach.

Job competitions

Most of the 49ers’ personnel questions entering this season are on defense.

Second-round pick Renardo Green will initially train at nickel back. It’s a spot the 49ers already know Deommodore Lenoir can flourish in if they need to slide him inside from right cornerback. Sam Womack and Kemon Hall also drew kudos for their work the past month.

At linebacker, veteran De’Vondre Campbell has been the welcome addition they desired while Dre Greenlaw recovers from Achilles surgery. Sorensen also loves the fast, physical style of Dee Winters, a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Sorensen said safety Talanoa Hufanga is excited about his ACL recovery and attended workouts on the field this week. What excites Sorensen most about Hufanga are his communication skills and “full understanding of the system.” Fourth-round pick Malik Mustapha brings versatility and a physical playing style that Sorensen hyped up as much as general manager John Lynch last month.

Sorensen’s style

Sorensen lasted a decade in the NFL by thriving on special teams as a defensive back: 2001-02 St. Louis Rams, 2003-06 Jacksonville Jaguars and 2007-2010 Cleveland Browns. Just before that final season, Sorensen was carted off Detroit’s field with a back injury he sustained on kickoff coverage, but he ended up playing all but the season opener that season.

Sorensen’s NFL coaching career started as a Seattle Seahawks assistant from 2013-20, then he left to become the Jacksonville Jaguars special-teams coordinator in 2021.

All that experience leads him to say his 49ers will play with: “Speed, violence and finish. That’s what I talk to them about.

“Playing with that speed. Violence, the game does change as far as rules, but it’s still football. We want to arrive that way, with violence,” Sorensen added. “‘Finish’ is being a ballplayer, making plays, whether it’s sacks, picks, forcing fumbles, takeaways. But it’s also how we run, our effort, our swarm, how we finish.”