49ers draft preview: Cornerbacks still in demand after Charvarius Ward’s arrival

Only one position coerced the 49ers to splurge in free agency. It had to be cornerback, and that delivered them Charvarius Ward.

It’s debatable how much the 49ers must revisit that position in next week’s draft.

Last year, Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir were drafted with third- and fifth-round picks, the first time this regime has selected a pair of cornerbacks in five drafts.

Injuries and penalty issues created an unnerving aspect for the 2021 cornerback corps, so much so that adding depth remains vital this draft.

Creating further need was the free agency exit of longtime nickel back K’Waun Williams.

For now, Ward and Emmanuel Moseley are the projected starters, and with Thomas, Lenoir and Darqueze Dennard in the wings, the 49ers aren’t pressed to immediately find a starting-caliber corner.

But here is how the draft looks at that position:

Sherman’s top corners

Richard Sherman is not a proven draft guru, but the man knows cornerbacks, and the ex- 49ers starter (2019-21) shared his scouting reports on his podcast.

Sherman called it a “really good class” that is not as superb at the top as last year’s. Here is Sherman’s scouting report on his top five cornerbacks:

1. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (South Carolina). Sherman thinks Gardner compares favorably to him and is the top cornerback in this draft, most notably with his technique and confidence. Time in 40-yard dash: 4.41 seconds.

2. Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU): An All-American as a freshman on LSU’s 2019 national championship team, Stingley’s foot issue limited his 2021 workload to three games and that concerns Sherman, who did commend his athleticism and potential. Time in 40-yard dash: 4.37 seconds.

3. Trent McDuffie (Washington): Sherman raved about McDuffie’s aggressive nature, confidence and ability to play bigger than his size (5-11, 195). Sherman, a 2011 Stanford product, questioned the competition level McDuffie faced in the Pac-12. Time in 40-yard dash: 4.44 seconds.

4. Roger McCreary (Auburn): Downplaying McCreary’s short arm length (28⅞ inches), Sherman praised his quick feet and said he could be the steal of the draft. Time in 40-yard dash: 4.50 seconds.

5. Andrew Booth (Clemson): The Tigers’ off-coverage style isn’t a turnoff for teams that prefer press techniques more often, Sherman said. A quadriceps injury and hernia surgery kept him from a pre-draft 40-yard dash.

Radar gun

Who has the speed to keep up with or chase down a receiver — rather than relive last season’s abundance of pass interference (23) and holding (five) penalties?

Aside from the Sherman-heralded quintet, here are other highly regarded candidates with impressive times in the 40-yard dash (per the Athletic):

Kalon Barnes (Baylor), 4.23 seconds

Tariq Woolen (UTSA), 4.26

Zyon McCollum (Sam Houston State), 4.33

Alontae Taylor (Tennessee), 4.36

Cam Taylor-Britt (Nebraska), 4.38

Cobie Durant (South Carolina St.), 4.38

Tariq Castro-Fields (Penn State), 4.38

Kaiir Elam (Florida), 4.39

Jalyn Armour-Davis (Alabama), 4.39

Damarri Mathis (Pittsburgh), 4.39

Coby Bryant (Cincinnati), 4.47

Who’s here

Charvarius Ward, Emmanuel Moseley, Ambry Thomas, Deommodore Lenoir, Darqueze Dennard, Dontae Johnson, Ka’dar Hollman

Analysis

Upgrades or at least changes are needed after last season’s penalty-prone performance, with this unit really struggling after Jason Verrett’s season-ending ACL tear in the opener.

Verrett is a free agent, as is Josh Norman, who was benched in favor of Thomas (and a healthy Moseley) down the stretch last season.

The 49ers trumpeted Williams as the NFL’s premier nickel back (when healthy), but they let him go to the Broncos.

They could call on one of the aforementioned prospects, or perhaps Baylor’s Jalen Pitre, who shined at the Senior Bowl and has the versatility to play safety, where the 49ers could see him as an eventual successor to versatile vet Jimmie Ward.

Draft picks

Round one (none), two (No. 61 overall), three (Nos. 93, 105), four (No. 134), five (No. 172), six (Nos. 187, 220, 221), seven (No. 262).