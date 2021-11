49ers expect offense to be close to full strength against Cardinals

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers’ offense should be close to full strength Sunday, and scoring a bevy of points could be just what they need to reverse a home-field trend against the Arizona Cardinals, among other past visitors.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, won’t decide until Sunday whether they’ll suit up quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and No. 1 wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring).

The 49ers are expecting to see that duo, however, and they have more firepower to keep pace than they did in a 17-10 loss at Arizona on Oct. 10.

Tight end George Kittle had no setbacks with his calf in practice this week, clearing his expected return off injured reserve after a three-game hiatus. The same goes for kicker Robbie Gould’s groin.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf) and running back Elijah Mitchell (ribs) are questionable, so they could be game-day calls, like Murray and Hopkins are for Arizona.

Samuel is hoping to suit up in what he hopes is a victory no matter how much he or the offense produces.

“I expect us to execute at a high level,” Samuel said. “Doesn’t matter if 3-0, 6-3 or 12-9. We’ve just got to do our best to get the win.”

The 49ers have lost five of six home games to Arizona since 2015, and a common theme is they haven’t scored more than 21 points in any of them.

Running back options

Mitchell’s availability, coach Kyle Shanahan said, will influence whether Jeff Wilson Jr. makes his season debut, which would be earlier than anticipated or desired after May knee surgery. If both are active, that likely could mean rookie Trey Sermon’s deactivation rather than JaMycal Hasty’s.

Wilson tore a meniscus rising from a locker room chair in May, and the prognosis was for a midseason return.

“Originally I was told early October, then he had a little setback, so it went to late November to be safe,” Shanahan said. “He’s taken off these last few weeks and gotten back to our original guess.

“He had a great week, but it’s only three practices in,” Shanahan added. “He looked as good and ready as he could be. From a health standpoint, there’s no question on that. Ideally, I’d like to give him more practices, but with Elijah being questionable, that’s why it’s an option.”

Samuel’s health

Shanahan said Samuel’s calf is worse this week than last week, when he overcame a contusion and delivered a 171-yard outburst that sparked the 49ers’ win in Chicago.

“I’m going to continue to rehab for the next two days and see how it goes Sunday,” Samuel said. “It gets better day by day, so we’re taking it slow.”

Samuel participated in Friday’s half-speed workout.

“Deebo is a guy, if it’s possible for him to play, he will,” Shanahan said. “That’s why you have to communicate with him a lot. I understand his personality and what he wants. You also understand what it means if he does play and can’t last through it or goes out after two series.”

Defensive concerns

Defensively, the 49ers will be without safety Jimmie Ward (quadriceps) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf). Defensive end Dee Ford is questionable and practiced Friday, a day after resurfacing on the injury report with a back issue that’s traced back to not only his chronic concerns but also an Oct. 24 landing against the Colts that also resulted in a concussion that kept him out last game.

Cardinals in limbo

Murray does not want to miss his first start since arriving as the Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback in 2019, and it won’t be until Sunday whether or not he’s cleared to play due to an ankle injury.

“He’s progressing, we’ll see how he feels Sunday, and go from there,” coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters in Arizona. “I know he wants to play. He understands how important a division game is, and is playing at a really high level.

“We’re not going to put him out there unless he can function. He wants to play. We’ll see.”

Colt McCoy, a 49ers backup in 2013, would start for the Cardinals if Murray cannot.

Arizona ruled out defensive lineman J.J. Watt (shoulder) and Rashard Lawrence (calf), running back Jonathan Ward (concussion) and safety James Wiggins (knee).

Three Cardinals assistant coaches won’t attend the game because of COVID protocols: special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, running backs coach James Saxon and assistant offensive line coach Brian Natkin.

John Marshall dies

John Marshall, a 49ers defensive assistant from 1989-98, passed away on Tuesday, the team announced. He was 76. He coached the defensive line (1989-93) and linebackers (1994-96) before being elevated to defensive coordinator (1997-98). Marshall last coached in the NFL as the Raiders’ defensive coordinator from 2009-10.