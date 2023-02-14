With only rookie-contract quarterbacks signed to the 2023 roster, the 49ers are in good shape in terms of the salary cap but will still make some hard decisions regarding who stays and who goes with the draft and free agency approaching.

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

After the disappointment of losing the NFC championship game, coach Kyle Shanahan is in the process of adjusting his coaching staff with the departures of defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik — both to the Houston Texans.

The presence of Ryans and Slowik in Houston makes the Texans prime candidates to land any one of a number of the 49ers’ pending unrestricted free agents for step-in-and-start roles. The same goes for former 49ers assistants who are head coaches in Miami (Mike McDaniel) and the New York Jets (Robert Saleh).

According to OverTheCap.com, the 49ers at present have just over $8.813 million in salary cap room. More space could come in the form of a contract extension for NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, whose current figure of more than $17.5 million comes under a fifth-year option.

Bosa will almost certainly not play under that option, and a long-term deal would likely include a minimum salary to go with a prorated bonus which would lower the cap number in 2023.

A look at 49ers players scheduled for free agency, which begins with the March 13-15 negotiating period:

Out the door

QB Jimmy Garoppolo: He’s got Joe Montana in his corner, but most everyone else including Shanahan and GM John Lynch realizes the situation is dramatically different from a year ago. Jimmy G has all the leverage. And he’ll use it.

RT Mike McGlinchey: The strong run-blocker will cash in after making it through the season healthy. He could end up with an average salary between $15-16 million. A solid late-season game against the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby drove his price up. He’s too rich for the 49ers’ blood.

DB Jimmie Ward: Ward never missed a chance to remind everyone he was a displaced free safety in 2022. The fact is, he was more valuable as a slot corner. It’s doubtful the 49ers want to have to convince him all over again.

OLB: Azeez Al-Shaair: He played in 12 games with nine starts but just 42% of the snaps, since Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw rarely leave the field. Al-Shaair could be in line for an opportunity elsewhere and the big raise that comes with it.

Sticking around

CB Emmanuel Moseley: Lost to a torn ACL in Week 5, but Lynch made it sound in his postseason wrap-up like Moseley — in terms of makeup — is everything the 49ers want in a cover corner. Assuming he accepts the offer, he’ll get every chance to return to form.

C Jake Brendel: He played more snaps than anyone on the roster. Since Shanahan arrived in 2017, the 49ers have cycled through Daniel Kilgore, Weston Richburg and Alex Mack at center. Brendel could provide some more long-term stability.

OL Daniel Brunskill: He can play all five positions along the offensive line in a pinch and with limited practice time. That kind of versatility should get him at least another year or two.

DE Jordan Willis: He had a pair of sacks in nine games with no starts due to injury, but the coaching staff loves what he brings in terms of a serious, professional approach as well as his skill set.

LS Taybor Pepper: You never hear anything about him during a broadcast. Exactly what you want in a long-snapper.

Could go either way

K Robbie Gould: His Super Bowl scouting report on Jalen Hurts left something to be desired, but the guy is clutch — especially in the postseason. It will depend as much on where he wants to play as much as salary.

S Tashaun Gipson: Gipson’s five interceptions and 141 yards in return yardage were his most since 2014, when he had six picks and 158 yards for Cleveland when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator there. At 32, did the 49ers get his last big year or do they think he can do it again?

S Tarvarius Moore: A third-round draft pick in 2018, Moore has never developed into the starting safety the 49ers hoped for, but has been a constant contributor on special teams.

DE Kerry Hyder Jr.: A solid rotational player for depth on the edge, the question is whether, at age 31, the 49ers will look to go younger along the D-line.

TE Ross Dwelley: He has filled in capably when George Kittle is injured and contributes on special teams, but he played just 13% of snaps on offense — the lowest since his rookie year in 2018.

TE Tyler Kroft: Probably not fair, but he will be associated with the missed Haason Reddick block in the NFC championship game and the resulting elbow injury to quarterback Brock Purdy. It’s hard to see Kroft and Dwelley both back as the 49ers try to identify their next Kittle.

DE Samson Ebukam: Undersized at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Ebukam can play stout, but he lacks the quick-twitch burst that would be ideal for a player on the opposite side of Nick Bosa.

DE Charles Omenihu: He played in all 17 games with three starts and a career-best 4½ sacks. His late-season arrest for misdemeanor domestic violence may or may not impact his status.

DT T.Y. McGill: The nine-year veteran of five teams gave the 49ers some help as a reserve in nine games when Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were ailing.

DT Hassan Ridgeway: He finished the season on injured reserve with a pectoral injury and, like McGill, was primarily used for interior depth.

TE Jordan Matthews: He was lost to a torn ACL in a noncontact drill in August. At age 30, he’s among the tight end glut after Kittle and Charlie Woerner.

DT Maurice Hurst: He’s had awful luck with injuries since being drafted by the Raiders in 2018 and was lost in training camp to a torn biceps.

QB Josh Johnson: His number will be kept on speed dial in case of emergency because he knows the system and is respected by the coaching staff.

Restricted and exclusive-rights free agents

The following players remain under the 49ers’ control: T Colton McKivitz (RFA), DE Kevin Givens (RFA), LB Demetrius Flanigan-Fowles (RFA) and WR Jauan Jennings (ERFA).