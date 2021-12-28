49ers' Garoppolo out with sprained thumb, status uncertain with two games until playoffs

SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo's right thumb is injured, putting the quarterback in limbo for the 49ers' final two regular-season games and potential playoff run.

That could thrust Trey Lance into a starting role he's appeared in only once his rookie season.

"It's a thumb sprain, so you guys know how they are," coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday on a conference call with reporters. "It didn't feel great today. He wasn't able to throw today. We'll see how it is Wednesday, and, hopefully, it will get better."

The severity of Garoppolo's injury is in question.

Shanahan said Garoppolo did not sustain a fracture, something that forced Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson to undergo surgery and miss three games this season before rushing to return.

National reports painted a more dire description. Garoppolo sustained a chipped bone and torn ligament during Thursday night's loss at Tennessee, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It is "a more significant injury" than a thumb sprain, ESPN's Adam Schefter added

The 49ers (8-7) play the Houston Texans (4-11) in Sunday's home finale, then the regular season concludes Jan. 9 at the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams (11-4) with potential playoff seedings at stake for both teams.

The first public sign of Garoppolo's issue came with him missing from Monday afternoon's brief media availability at practice, as the 49ers returned from a three-day break after Thursday's last-seconds loss to the Titans.

Garoppolo played every snap — and every one the past five games — in the 20-17 loss at Tennessee, where he passed for 322 yards and a touchdown but had several off-target throws, including two interceptions, a near-interception and an overthrow toward an open Kyle Juszczyk.

A second-quarter sack is the one that injured Garoppolo, "when the guy drove him into the ground," Shanahan said of the third-down play in which Denico Autry got past George Kittle to grab Garoppolo from behind and whip his body to the ground, without a penalty.

That sack came a series after Garoppolo overthrew an open Juszczyk, who said Garoppolo told him during the game about his issue. Garoppolo's first throw in the third quarter resulted in an interception, and Shanahan pointed to that as where the "jammed" thumb "affected him the most."

Lance has not attempted a pass in a game since his only start, an Oct. 10 loss at Arizona, in which he passed for 192 yards (15-of-29, no touchdowns, one interception) and ran for 89 yards (16 carries). Lance sustained a sprained knee in that game and his only action since then was five snaps (three carries, 4 yards) to close out a Nov. 21 rout at Jacksonville.

"This last month of Trey has been his best consecutive four weeks of practice since we had him," Shanahan noted. "He's had a number of good days, and he's had some bad days, like most guys do. As far as consistency, this last month has been his best."

Lance has shown better accuracy, decision making and health, the latter of which includes recovering from his own chipped bone in his right index finger from the Aug. 29 preseason finale against the Raiders.

Lance's growth has come exclusively on the scout team, said Shanahan, claiming that feeling is unanimous defensive coaches and players who've watched full practices; something not afforded to the media since camp.

"He's more confident when he's slinging that rock," defensive end Samson Ebukam said. "He knows whenever there's a closed pocket on him, he knows how to evade. He's come a long way and is more confident in the pocket.

"He's got a good connection with his teammates and he's turned into a leader, for sure."

Lance had his helmet on and was at the ready on the sideline during the game. Garoppolo gave no indication after Thursday's loss he was hurt, otherwise noting: "Just it's a tough one, but got to take your lumps and move on from it."

Garoppolo got sacked twice Thursday night, and after that second one with 10:58 remaining, he completed 8-of-10 passes for 127 yards and a game-tying touchdown to Brandon Aiyuk with 2:20 left.

Garoppolo has missed 1 1/2 games due to injury this season, the result of a calf contusion he sustained Oct. 3 against Seattle that forced him out at halftime of that 28-21 loss, as well as the ensuing defeat at Arizona. His injury history — anterior cruciate ligament tear in Week 3 2018 and high-ankle sprains last season — prompted the 49ers to trade up to the No. 3 overall spot in this year's draft, where they selected Lance.

Garoppolo started every game in the 2019 season run to the NFC Championship and an eventual Super Bowl loss. He is 30-14 in the regular season in five seasons with the 49ers, after spending 3 1/2 years as Tom Brady's backup with the New England Patriots.