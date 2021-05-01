49ers stick with offense on NFL draft’s day 2

The San Francisco 49ers took Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks after trading down five spots in the second round of the NFL draft, then traded back up in the third round for Ohio State running back Trey Sermon.

Sermon, taken at pick No. 88 Friday night, came in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for the 49ers’ two fourth-round picks on Saturday.

The Niners took Banks with the 48th pick to bolster the offensive line a night after taking quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick.

San Francisco moved down from No. 43 in a trade with the Raiders that gave the Niners an additional fourth-round pick and sent a seventh-rounder to Las Vegas.

Banks gives San Francisco another Notre Dame lineman on the roster after taking right tackle Mike McGinchey in the first round in 2018. Banks will likely compete to start at right guard in the only spot in question on San Francisco’s line.

The Niners brought back left tackle Trent Williams this offseason and signed center Alex Mack. Laken Tomlinson returns at left guard.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Banks has experience in college in a zone-blocking system that San Francisco uses. He started 31 games in three seasons in college and allowed no sacks last year, according to SportsInfo Solutions.

Banks grew up in the Bay Area in Alameda and went to high school in El Cerrito.

The 49ers also have three picks in the fifth round and one in the sixth on Saturday.