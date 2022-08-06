49ers great Bryant Young gives heartfelt tribute to late son during enshrinement into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Bryant Young was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, and his acceptance speech extolled the virtues of “sacrifice, selflessness and integrity” that marked a 14-year career with the 49ers.

Young made reference to his devastating knee injury in 1998 — from which he made a miraculous recovery — but was brought to tears, along with many others in the audience, with an inspirational message about a far greater loss.

Bryant Young introduces the world to his son Colby, who passed away in 2016. B.Y.’s speech was tremendously moving.

Bryant Colby Young, one of six children of Bryant and Kristin Young, died of brain cancer in 2016 at age 16. Diagnosed with a brain tumor at 13, Colby had surgery to remove the tumor and was back at school eight days later.

“His spirits were good. He had the heart of a lion,” Young said.

Colby was told radiation treatments would make playing football impossible, so he concentrated on basketball instead.

“The treatments were hard. Colby showed immense courage,” Young said. “We were really hopeful, and the following October, Colby said, ‘Dad I have a headache.’ The cancer was back.”

The cancer had spread and Colby’s condition was grave.

“Colby sensed where things were heading and had questions,” Young said. “He didn’t fear death as much as the process of dying. Would it be painful? Would he be remembered? We assured Colby we'd keep his memory alive and continue speaking his name.

“On Oct. 11, 2016, God called Colby home. Colby, you live on in our hearts,” Young said as his voice cracked with emotion. “We will always speak your name.”

Young, 50, was one of eight people enshrined at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Those who joined Young and also had Bay Area connections were the late Cliff Branch, a former Raiders wide receiver and Santa Rosa resident; defensive tackle Richard Seymour, who played four years with the Raiders; and former NFL coach Dick Vermeil, a Calistoga native and San Jose State product.

Also becoming members of the 362-member hall were Jacksonville tackle Tony Boselli, Green Bay safety LeRoy Butler, former official Art McNally and New Orleans and Carolina linebacker Sam Mills.

An eight-time winner of the 49ers’ Len Eshmont Award — selected by his teammates as the most inspirational player — all of the qualities which made Young such a revered teammate were on display during his 12-minute speech. He was understated but profound, honest and spiritual. In his 10th year of eligibility, Young got the requisite votes in part because a group of offensive linemen who faced him lobbied Hall of Fame voters in Zoom calls.

The audience included Hall of Famers and former teammates Steve Young and Terrell Owens, among others. Bryant Young is the 29th 49ers player to receive a gold jacket.

Young was presented by daughter Kai and former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo, and in the crowd were his wife Kristin, his father Tommy and four children.

Over 14 seasons, Young set a franchise record with 89½ sacks and as a rookie starter was a key component of the 49ers’ last Super Bowl championship following the 1994 season. Young suffered a broken tibia and fibula in the 12th game of the 1998 season against the New York Giants that not only threatened his career but his ability to walk. He made a miraculous recovery, playing all 16 games of the 1999 season and being named NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Young gave credit to his wife for helping him get through a difficult time.

“There were complications. I could have lost my leg,” Young said. “I fought back, playing another nine seasons, but while dealing with my injury, Kristin was pregnant with Kai. Few knew it at the time. Rather than being cared for, Kristin was caring for me. My vulnerability and loss of control were disorienting. I learned some things about trusting God, living with doubt, accepting help.”

Young closed with lessons he said he learned along the way.

“From my pain, I found purpose. Letting someone grab my hand is as important as reaching for theirs,” Young said. “In an isolated world, personal connections matter more than ever. I keep my gaze on Christ and pour myself into good works, including the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, and I’ve learned to live with God’s plan and timing, not mine.”

Was there a message in being in the class of 2022? Possibly. Young said 22 was “Colby’s favorite number.”

Branch, who was elected by the senior committee, was the prototype Al Davis deep threat for the Raiders, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 touchdowns from 1972 through 1985. A sprinter out of Colorado, Branch — at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds — went from a raw talent to a polished receiver who retained his speed. At age 35, Branch caught a 99-yard touchdown pass from Jim Plunkett.