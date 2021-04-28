49ers’ Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch putting reputations on line with quarterback pick

SANTA CLARA — 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan decided not to draft Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson in 2017 because he was hoping to land Kirk Cousins in free agency in 2018. He then signed off on Jimmy Garoppolo’s five-year, $137.5 million contract during his first full offseason.

Now, Shanahan is trying to replace Garoppolo, trading three first-round picks and a third-rounder to Miami for the No. 3 pick in Thursday’s NFL draft.

Shanahan might be one of the best play-callers and designers of offense in the NFL. But it’s clear during his four seasons making the quarterback-related decisions with the 49ers that he’s far from infallible. He wouldn’t have made the biggest trade in franchise history if he had already gotten this right.

And given that NFL decision-makers miss on roughly 70% of quarterbacks drafted in the first round, it’s absolutely fair to wonder if Shanahan is on the verge of making a mistake his coaching career will never recover from.

The growing feeling is Shanahan on Thursday will take Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, the least athletic quarterback among the five expected to go at the top of the first round. Jones (6-foot-2, 217 pounds) has average size and an average arm, but impresses some with his quick processing and accuracy, two traits Shanahan holds dear when evaluating quarterbacks.

Jones recently won a national championship against Ohio State after one of the best statistical seasons in recent memory, throwing for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns to just four interceptions with a loaded supporting cast. The Tide’s top two receivers, Heisman winner Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, are expected to go in the first half of Round 1 after the team had two first-round wideouts in 2020, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs. A question about Jones is whether his loaded supporting cast propped him up.

ESPN’s draft analyst, Todd McShay, over the weekend wrote he believes the 49ers organization is split between Jones and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, a far more athletic option akin to the mobile, strong-armed quarterbacks that are popular throughout the league.

“I’m told that many in the 49ers’ personnel department have pushed for North Dakota State QB Trey Lance but that coach Kyle Shanahan wants to draft Alabama’s Mac Jones,” McShay wrote. “One person I spoke to even heard that Shanahan might ‘acquiesce’ to the scouting department on the selection, but others have said that seems unlikely. At this time of year, there is a lot of seed planting in the rumor mill, and it could certainly be the case here.”

NFL Network reported Sunday night the 49ers have all but ruled out Ohio State’s Justin Fields, perhaps the most popular option among fans, leaving Lance and Jones as the two likely options remaining, assuming Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and BYU’s Zach Wilson are off the board with the first two picks, as expected.

Let’s look at the key takeaways from Monday’s half-hour news conference previewing Shanahan and general manager John Lynch’s decision.

Shanahan not swayed by public perception

49ers fans in recent weeks have made things overwhelming clear on social media: They do not want Jones to be the pick. If he is, it might go down as the least-popular decision in team history, full stop.

Which would put Jones, if he’s the choice, in a tough situation. He could only win over the fan base by winning games, and the expectations are extraordinarily high given San Francisco is investing three first-round picks in him with a roster ready to contend. Shanahan acknowledged that much Monday.

“I feel somewhat bad for whoever we ended up taking that all this, ‘you trade whatever, three ones,’ which I don’t get how people think that, but, you traded three ones and you did all this stuff to make the biggest move in the history of the organization. That’s a little dramatic to me,” Shanahan said.

Overall, Shanahan and Lynch sounded defensive about fans being against Jones and trading away an important haul to get him. Shanahan and Lynch are correct in noting they shouldn’t be swayed by fans’ opinions, but the overwhelming angst will be tangible regardless, until Jones wins games.

“I think our job is to make the right decision,” Lynch said. “We’ve been charged with making the right decision for this football club and that’s what Kyle and I always set out to do, is do our best. We include a lot of people. I think we have an incredible thorough (process), and I know this process has been as thorough as any I’ve ever been a part of.”

The two reiterated they wanted to control their own fate and paid a premium to move up nine spots a month before the draft by making the trade official March 26. There’s a feeling Jones could have been available at pick Nos. 6 or 7 and a trade on draft night might not have cost as much. But trading to No. 3 gave the 49ers piece of mind, knowing they could go through the full evaluation process and remove the unknown variables in a competitive quarterback market.