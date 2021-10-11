49ers' Kyle Shanahan says NFL Network reporter 'made up' report about Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo

Ahead of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 game vs. the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, NFL Network's primary insider Ian Rapoport said during a television appearance that rookie quarterback Trey Lance — who made his first career start with Jimmy Garoppolo injured — cannot ultimately win the starting job this season.

"Trey Lance is not, from what I understand, expected to hold onto that job regardless of what happens today," Rapoport said. "If Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy next week, it is going to be his job. That is something that Kyle Shanahan has been consistent about. Trey Lance cannot win the job today."

Lance had his ups and downs in the 49ers' 17-10 loss, and Shanahan was asked about the validity of Rapoport's report postgame. The head coach did not sound thrilled by the question.

"I feel like they'd have to talk to me or [general manager] John [Lynch]," Shanahan said. "And I don't talk to many people, especially the night before game, just my family."

When Shanahan was asked a follow-up about what would have happened if Lance had played better, he said, "You guys are throwing out a lot of hypotheticals, especially from someone who made something up. Not you, whoever you got that [from]."

While Rapoport has not generated as much drama with his 49ers reporting as ESPN's Adam Schefter has this year, getting accused of making something up is nevertheless quite the charge.

For what it's worth, Shanahan did say once again after the game that Garoppolo is still his team's starting quarterback when healthy, but he seemed to take umbrage with the notion that there's nothing Lance can do to win the starting job.

Garoppolo has had some shaky performances this season, notably the Week 2 game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and last week's game vs. the Seattle Seahawks.