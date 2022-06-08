49ers linebacker Fred Warner to drive pace car at NASCAR’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner will take the wheel of the official pace car at this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Warner, a 2018 third-round draft pick by the 49ers who has assumed a starring role on defense, will lead the 40-car NASCAR field through the 10-turn road course to the green flag to begin Sunday’s race.

“I can’t wait to do this,” Warner said in a statement through the raceway. “I’ve always enjoyed NASCAR and to get the opportunity to lead the field around an awesome raceway like Sonoma is going to be one of the highlights of my life.”

Sunday’s Cup race begins at 1 p.m.