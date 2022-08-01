49ers make a deal with Deebo Samuel, extend All-Pro offensive star

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers are all paid up on Deebo Samuel. Time to settle in for his yards-after-cash show.

Unwilling to grant Samuel’s April trade request, the 49ers are finally rewarding him with a three-year, $73.5 million contract extension, as first reported Sunday by NFL Network.

The deal is not officially done but it’s “very close,” according to a league source.

Samuel was the 49ers’ catalyst to last season’s NFC Championship game, and although he’s conditioned on the side at training camp this past week, he did not participate in practice. That four-day “hold-in” did not seem to fluster coach Kyle Shanahan nor Samuel’s teammates.

“We’re good. And we understand our role,” Shanahan said Saturday. “I know there’s a lot of noise for five months and tweets and a lot of people are repeating what someone said and repeating and repeating and repeating.

“There’s a lot of negotiations going on. There’s a lot of money involved,” Shanahan added. “It’s a big business deal, but besides everything else, we’re good.”

How good of a deal will Samuel get? Well, his contract reportedly comes with $58.1 million guaranteed, and, initially, it seems similar to last week’s deal brokered by his agent, Tory Dandy, between the Seattle Seahawks and DK Metcalf (three years, $72 million; $52.1 million guaranteed).

What will the 49ers now get in return?

Samuel will be hard-pressed to repeat last season’s offensive fireworks, but he may not have to, if the supporting cast shines around new quarterback Trey Lance.

Still, Samuel’s physical style and dogged determination are a spark whenever the ball is in his hands, and that is why retraining him was a must for Shanahan’s offense.

Three seasons into his career, Samuel is absolutely unique in a profession full of talented play-makers, full of demands, and short on supply.

No one does what Deebo did in 2021, when he not only produced more than 1,400 receiving yards and also ran for eight touchdowns, the most ever by an NFL wide receiver in a single season.

Such talents made him a First-Team All-Pro, and it’s why he understandably commanded a top-of-the-market contract in an offseason where receivers’ pay grades soared. His should be the final big-money contract to drop for this season.

While awaiting his new contract, Samuel bypassed the 49ers’ voluntary offseason program from April to June. But he did show up for June’s mandatory minicamp, albeit mostly as an observer who did conditioning work on the side, just as he did upon reporting to training camp.

Samuel certainly deserved to cash in on a durable, versatile, commendable season that continued into the playoffs.

Remember when he strutted onto the field, hollered to Shanahan for the ball, and promptly ran 26 yards for a 49ers touchdown in a playoff win over the rival Dallas Cowboys? Or how he multi-tasked in their next win at Green Bay? He wanted the rock. Now he found financial paydirt.

Why all the fuss?

This contract extension was budgeted for and publicly forecast by the 49ers for months. The team tried to broker a deal back in February, according to a source.

Things took a turn in April, however, with salvos from Samuel about discontent. He scrubbed all 49ers’ connections from his social media and then confirmed to ESPN a trade request.

Since then, Samuel hasn’t publicly spoken to the media, allowing speculation to run rampant that his issues were not finance-related, that perhaps he was upset over his dual use as a receiver and rusher, though that seemed far-fetched considering how much he craved having the ball in his hands.

It took 23 years for the 49ers to draft an All-Pro wide receiver after Terrell Owens. That relationship ended in a trade amid hurt feelings and fiscal demands.

Samuel, a 2019 second-round pick, is not taking the ball and going to a new home. Even if the 49ers’ brass insisted he’d stay, it was only two years ago they traded away a three-year veteran and All-Pro in DeForest Buckner, who merited a first-round pick (No. 13 overall) from the Indianapolis Colts.

Shanahan said during the draft that no prospective suitor came close to offering anything compelling enough to trade Samuel.

Future use with 49ers

The 49ers’ offense thrives with Samuel’s versatility, physicality and yards-after-the-touch brilliance.

But a makeover is expected at the team’s most vital position: Lance is taking over in his second year for Jimmy Garoppolo, who remains on the roster after shoulder surgery stalled trade talks.

Lance’s strong-armed passing and zig-zag rushing should inspire creativity from Shanahan’s motion-based, matchup-crushing schemes. Of Lance’s five touchdown passes in limited action last year, three went to Samuel.