49ers open joint practices with Chargers

Ahead of Sunday’s preseason game in Los Angeles, the San Francisco 49ers practiced against the host Chargers on Thursday to open back-to-back days of joint sessions between the teams.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s best throws of the day were likely touchdown passes to Travis Benjamin and Charlie Woerner. But his best moment? It may have been in the press conference afterward.

Garoppolo, who hasn’t tensed up in his training camp competition with rookie Trey Lance, joked afterward how Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa acts and sounds like younger brother Nick, the 49ers’ sidelined star.

Hitting quarterbacks is still off-limits, but Joey Bosa opted to strip the ball from Garoppolo’s grasp after working past right tackle Mike McGlinchey in a two-minute drill on the quarterback’s penultimate snap.

“He said ‘Sorry’ as he passed me. He sounds just like Nick,” Garoppolo said. “It was kind of funny in my head.

“You’re upset at the time, but you hear him say, ‘Sorry, Jim,’ at the same time; it’s just a Bosa thing, I guess.”

Nick Bosa, 11 months removed from his knee injury, remains out of team drills and worked in full uniform on the side as he’s done throughout camp.

“Our Bosa didn’t hit their ball today, so I don’t know why (Joey) did that,” coach Kyle Shanahan quipped.

Now, what is Shanahan thinking about Garoppolo holding off Lance for the starting role, the most dubious question of camp?

“I get why it’s fun and it’s a decision everyone is interested in, but I can’t make it about that,” Shanahan said. “I’m excited we have a quarterback like Jimmy who’s given us a chance to win a Super Bowl, and when he hasn’t been in, we’ve really struggled. I also think we drafted a guy that makes me very excited.

“However that plays out and whatever gives us a chance to win is definitely what I’m focused on. I’m also excited that we have depth there, too, that regardless of what happens, we have other answers.”

Garoppolo had one other pretty good answer Thursday, when asked about his sideline celebration of Lance’s 80-yard touchdown pass in Sunday’s preseason opener, to which Garoppolo said: “Our team scored. Why wouldn’t I (be happy)? You can’t worry about (competition). Our team scored a touchdown. It was an exciting moment on the sideline.

“We’re out here playing a game. You’ve got to enjoy it.”

Garoppolo started full-team drills by going 8-of-9 on passes before cooling off. He had a pass intended for Richie James intercepted by rookie Asante Samuel Jr., and Garoppolo’s passes before and after that were nearly intercepted.

Garoppolo threw deep more often than he has all camp, connecting early with Benjamin on a 50-yard rainbow over three defenders, but then missing Trent Sherfield twice deep.

Shanahan said he will wait to evaluate the workload these joint practices yield before deciding if Garoppolo and the usual starters will play Sunday’s entire first quarter, after just one series in the preseason-opening loss to the Chiefs.

Lance still under pressure

Lance could draw first-team reps Friday so he gets to face Bosa, safety Derwin James and other Chargers starters, Shanahan said. So far in camp, Lance has only taken a few snaps in place of Garoppolo, all for zone-read run plays.

Lance’s life didn’t get any easier facing the Chargers’ pass rush while still stuck behind the 49ers’ reserve linemen Thursday. Several snaps would have gone down as sacks had he not been allowed to continue the play and attempt a pass, one of which was intercepted.

“I challenge the O-line big time, but I’ll also challenge him to get rid of the ball,” Shanahan said. “You’ve got to know where those outlets are and how to get rid of it. He didn’t have the most time but it’s our standard of how fast you have to play, not just athletically but your mind.

“You can’t hesitate. You have to get rid of it. Getting a sack in (a) two-minute (drill), look at the percentages and it’s pretty much over. It’s good to get him some of this experience without it being in a game.”

After completing 6-of-8 passes, Lance eventually finished 13-of-23, statistics skewed by non-call sacks and two spikes to kill the clock. He completed touchdown passes to Ross Dwelley and Jauan Jennings in the opening full-team drills.

Jalen Hurd has tendinitis

A week ago, wide receiver Jalen Hurd had three catches in practice, after totaling only one in previous sessions while being hindered by last year’s knee injury.

He hasn’t practiced since then, at least not in team drills, and he worked on the side with a trainer Tuesday. He won’t practice Friday, either, and the 49ers are hoping his extended rest sets up a return next week.

“He's been in and out for most of this. He's got some knee soreness, some knee tendinitis,” Shanahan said. “So instead of going one day and taking three off, we made the decision we’d shut him down for the week and get at least seven days off.

“Hopefully it’ll be the right answer and help him be a little bit better.”

In other injury news, left tackle Trent Williams won’t practice this week after having his swollen right knee drained following a Monday collision.

“Hopefully he’ll be ready for the opener,” Shanahan said.