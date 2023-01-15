49ers ‘pissed’ after Seahawks’ cheap shot on Deebo Samuel, says Kyle Shanahan

Things got chippy between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, two NFC West rivals, during the second half of Saturday's wild-card playoff game — and the result was a much-needed boost of adrenaline for Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the Niners.

On the first drive of the second half, Niners quarterback Brock Purdy completed a pass to Deebo Samuel for 21 yards, and the receiver was brought down by Seahawks defensive back Johnathan Abram. After the play was whistled dead, Abram got up while still holding Samuel’s leg and gave it a slight twist.

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

This resulted in some brief pushing and shoving between both sides before officials came in to break things up. Samuel stayed down on the field and had to be taken out for a play due to league injury protocols. There were no penalties called.

The broadcast of the game showed an absolutely livid Shanahan going after an official and mouthing “bulls — t.” The coach said after the game that he couldn’t remember what he specifically said, as he “borderline blacked out at the time.”

“I lost my mind a little bit on that,” Shanahan said. “I was real concerned that he was hurt. I didn’t like how that looked. I thought it looked pretty bad, the intent of the play. I think that pissed a lot of people off, I think it pissed our team off, and you could feel our team react to that after.”

Shanahan appreciated how the team proceeded with their drive. The Niners went with five straight run calls to take the lead, which they held onto in an eventual 41-23 win.

“I wish we were like that from the first play always, but ... it was cool to see (us) rally together,” Shanahan said. “I know Deebo was bothered. It was cool that we came back and answered.”

The good news is that one of the offense’s best players was not seriously injured, and he wound up finishing the game with 133 receiving yards and a touchdown. Still, Samuel was indeed annoyed at what happened, as evidenced by what he said after the game.

“I stayed down a little, because I almost lost my temper,” Samuel said, before crediting his teammates. “You can see the definition of your team, IGYB: I got your back. ... At the end of the day, I felt like that turned our team up a notch and, as you can see, we went out there and made plays.”

Samuel added that the leg twist “hurt, for sure, but in my mind, I was about to lose it. I just kept calm. Just seeing how Kyle came off the sideline is the true definition of our team.”

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who made a crucial block on the 74-yard touchdown Samuel scored later in the game, echoed just how much that incident inspired the Niners during their comeback from a 17-16 halftime deficit.

“There's no place for that in this league,” he said. “It kind of lit a fire in everybody.”