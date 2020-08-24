49ers practice Sunday marred by injuries to Brandon Aiyuk, Dee Ford, Ross Reynolds

SANTA CLARA — U2's "Sunday Bloody Sunday" blared during warmups on the 49ers' fields, and consider it a relative harbinger for the injury-laden practice that ensued Sunday, overshadowing a collection of defensive gems.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, defensive end Dee Ford and guard Ross Reynolds exited with injuries, while defensive end Nick Bosa was held out of a second consecutive day without a specified injury.

Aiyuk, a first-round pick who's had a highly impressive camp, appeared to strain his left hamstring on a deep route, his second attempt at that play this practice. He stewed silently on the sideline for the remaining 30 minutes, with teammates and trainers occasionally checking on him.

Ford came out early in one-on-one drills with a right calf issue that he tried jogging through but did not return to practice.

Reynolds' left-knee injury looked the most serious, and it required him to get carted off the practice field, but not before his fellow offensive linemen came over to wish him well.

This marked the eighth of 12 practices this training camp, and the 49ers have Monday off to rest and recover.

Cornerback Richard Sherman did not practice Sunday in what apparently was a rest day, and he watched part of practice with general manager John Lynch deep in the defensive backfield.

Others who did not practice Sunday: tight end Ross Dwelley (foot), guard Ben Garland (ankle), nose tackle D.J. Jones (concussion), nickel back K'Waun Williams (calf) and tight end Jordan Reed (conditioning).

The 49ers are three weeks from their scheduled opener, Sept. 13 against the Arizona Cardinals.

PLAYS OF THE DAY

Even without Bosa and Ford pressuring the pocket, the 49ers' defense enjoyed its best practice.

The plays of the day: 1.) Jimmie Ward came over to break up a deep pass to Kendrick Bourne, who was tightly covered by Ahkello Witherspoon; and, 2.) Kwon Alexander followed up a couple big-time run stops by diving to break up a Garoppolo pass to Bourne about 35 yards down field, near the same spot as Ward's play.

"I just tapped into a whole, another gear. I just tried to be a spark for our defense," Alexander said. "I feel legendary right now. I feel happy and ready to go. This is my second year (on the 49ers) and it's starting to get easier and pick up stuff faster, especially my keys."

"Those are big-time strain plays," defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. "To see those guys fight through that and win on the down when they're attacked by an offense of (Kyle Shanahan's) caliber, those two plays clearly stick out. Those two plays in particular were awesome."

STATUS OF BOSA, FORD

Saleh does not seem concerned about the health of his awesome, two pass rushers, Bosa and Ford. He and coach Shanahan previously said Bosa was getting time off for maintenance after a heavy work load. The second-year defensive end appeared to tweak a leg muscle before sitting out the final 30 minutes of Friday's session, but he's shown no visible discomfort while watching practice the two days since then.

Saleh said of Ford and Bosa: "Dee looks like he's in great shape. His lower half is thicker than a year ago, and he looks explosive out there. Nick, knock on wood, he's clearly put in work. He's yoked, leaner and faster.

"You can tell they've had a good offseason to get prepared. Now it's a matter of getting them to Week 1 so they can do what they do best."

Both Bosa and Ford missed much of last season's training camp with leg issues. Bosa went on to start every game as the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year. Ford missed almost all of the final six regular-season games with a hamstring strain, and he underwent offseason surgery to alleviate knee tendinitis.

REYNOLDS' INJURY

Reynolds is a former practice-squad player who's cross trained this camp at guard and center, where the 49ers needed him to audition and fill with four other centers unavailable.

"Obviously it's extremely tough seeing something like that happen to one of your brothers and teammates," right tackle Mike McGlinchey said. "He battles his (butt) off for us, does everything we ask him to do, whether it's at both guard spots, and he's played a lot of center for us this camp.

"It was an unfortunate bounce today getting hit in the leg," McGlinchey added. "Hopefully it's not as bad as it looks and we can say a prayer for him on the Lord's day."

One play after Alexander's pass defense, Garoppolo failed to complete an over-the-middle pass to Trent Taylor, then Shanahan signaled an end to the practice and circled up all players for a talk that didn't last too long but was pointed.

"We're getting to that dog-day point in camp," McGlinchey added. "Guys are getting tired and sore. Kyle was harping on the attention of detail and certain things you can't let slip through the cracks. You have to stay on routine and can't cut corners in this league if you want to be successful.

"It hit home. A couple sloppy things happened at practice today and we need to clean that up."

THE FLAN MAN

Overlooked amid Sunday's carnage and highlights was an interception by linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, a converted safety who spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad before a December foot injury.

"Flan, what a journey," linebacker Fred Warner said. "He has the right mindset. I've got nothing but good things to say about him. Opportunities are starting to present themselves and he's ready for it.

"Now he's moved to being a Mike 'backer for how well he communicates. I'm so happy for him. He's a great athlete and has the physicality you like to see from the transition of safety to linebacker."

To make the roster, Flannigan-Fowles will have to unseat one of the incumbent reserves, such as Azeez Al-Shaair or Mark Nzeocha.