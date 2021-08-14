49ers preseason opener: Trey Lance, rookie class ready to debut against Chiefs

SANTA CLARA — This 49ers rookie class is one of the most important in the franchise’s 75-year history, simply because of quarterback Trey Lance’s arrival with a costly No. 3 overall draft pick.

His fellow draft picks have the makings of rising stars, too.

They make their professional debut Saturday, when the 49ers host the Kansas City Chiefs in an exhibition season opener at Levi’s Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.

“I’ve already got a play in my head: If it comes to me, I’m going to get the ball,” cornerback Ambry Thomas said Thursday. “Once I see that play, I’m going to get it.”

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

Here is what fans there and watching from home should look for from the 49ers’ rookies, and what coaches want to see, too:

Quarterback Trey Lance

Draft position: First round, North Dakota State

Analysis: Lance’s dual-threat ability often has wowed through two weeks of training camp practices, albeit on the second-string unit. Jimmy Garoppolo will start this game for a ceremonial cameo of just one series, or two maximum. Lance has shown a nice touch on deep passes and proper zip on throws to the boundary or into tight windows. He’s a fluid runner who’ll take run on zone-read plays that were last utilized extensively by the 49ers with Colin Kaepernick.

Coach’s quote: “You want to see him go out there and operate. You want to see no procedural penalties, and you want to see him have success and failure and learn from both.” — Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel

Guard Aaron Banks

Draft position: Second round, Notre Dame

Analysis: Like Lance, Banks hasn’t budged off the second-string unit, and coaches are making him prove he’s ready to unseat Daniel Brunskill as the starting right guard. Banks hasn’t taken any snaps at left guard, where he earned All-America honors and where his veteran mentor, Laken Tomlinson, is entrenched. The bulk-sized Banks (6-foot-5, 325 pounds) is reshaping his body while also learning an intricate offense, so that’s a big transition.

Coach’s quote: “Smaller, undersized guys have succeeded in this system. It’s one thing where Kyle’s like, ‘We have guards that look like tight ends traditionally in this system.’ It’s nice now to have a guard that, when Banks hits somebody, something happens.” — Offensive line coach Chris Foerster

Running back Trey Sermon

Draft position: Third round, Ohio State

Analysis: Sermon has rotated with incumbent starter Raheem Mostert, whose job doesn’t seem in jeopardy, but no one’s yet seen Sermon in a game setting. Running backs coach Bobby Turner can’t wait to see how Sermon responds to live tackling and pass protection. Turner, by the way, coached three running backs (Alfred Morris, Clinton Portis, Mike Anderson) to top-10 rushing seasons by a rookie.

Coach’s quote: “He’s a sharp young man and what we thought. It may be different Saturday when he gets in the preseason games, because there’s a little more pressure. But it’s not like he hasn’t been in big-time games before.” — Turner

Cornerback Ambry Thomas

Draft position: Third round, Michigan

Analysis: Thomas did not play last season as a COVID opt-out, and he’s finally coming on as he knocks rust off in camp. He’s flashed on occasion on mostly the second- and third-string units with fellow rookie Deommodore Lenior, a tandem that could be the 49ers’ future starting duo.

Coach’s quote: “There’s a misnomer that if you play corner, you go just out and cover guys. That’s the absolute opposite of the truth. If you cannot show up on the edge (against the run), any offense in this league will find out very, very fast and the ball will be on the edge every time.” — Cory Undlin, secondary coach

Offensive tackle Jaylon Moore

Draft position: Fifth round, Western Michigan

Analysis: He could beat out veteran Shon Coleman as the 49ers’ swing tackle. Moore’s been steady as a second-string left tackle behind Pro Bowler Trent Williams. Justin Skule’s knee injury this spring prompted the 49ers not to try converting Moore into guard, but that remains possible.

Coach’s quote: “We knew his feet, we knew he had the talent to move anywhere. ... It’s been nice because we know he has the ability to do (tackle). And now he’s just got to get reps and see if he can own that spot.” — Kyle Shanahan, head coach

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir

Draft position: Fifth round, Oregon

Analysis: His physical, aggressive style should bode well the more reps he gets, and it’s showing in practice. Like Thomas, he’s bounced between second and third string, and both remain on the outside than at slot cornerback.