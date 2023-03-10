Forty days later, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy underwent surgery Friday on the elbow ligament that was torn in their NFC championship game loss at Philadelphia.

Early indications are that Purdy’s procedure went along the best-case-scenario path. His ulnar collateral ligament was repaired with an internal brace by Dr. Keith Meister during surgery performed in the Dallas area.

The quarterback “is anticipated to start a throwing progression program in three months,“ the 49ers said in a statement.

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

Such a recovery path could put Purdy on a six-month timeline for full clearance to practice and play, which coincides with the start of the regular season in early September.

He won’t be participating in the offseason program that begins next month, however, and Trey Lance figures to serve as the 49ers’ first-string quarterback, as was the case a year ago. But with a Purdy comeback still in play for this season, the 49ers aren’t expected to pursue a high-priced veteran option but rather an affordable, experienced quarterback when free agency opens next week.

Purdy, 23, hoped to follow the elbow-surgery lead of former 49er Nick Mullens, who became the first NFL quarterback known to have a torn UCL repaired with an internal brace. Mullens underwent that procedure in the second-to-last game of the 2020 season, and he was healthy enough to participate in 2021 training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mullens told the San Jose Mercury News last month he hoped Purdy’s recovery “turns out the same” as his, in which Mullens began throwing after three months and participated in training camp. Purdy might be a month or two behind that path considering his surgery was delayed two weeks because of lingering inflammation.

All that falls in line with the recovery timeline as portrayed in a December 2022 article co-authored Dr. Kevin Wilk, who Mullens worked with in his 2021 physical therapy in Alabama. The first phase of recovery has the elbow braced at a 90-degree angle before it’s eventually eased and the external support brace is shed — by May, in Purdy’s probable case — followed by mobility and strength training, then throwing of a lightweight ball in a throwing program underway by mid-June and a gradual return to competitive throwing in September.

Purdy’s right, throwing elbow was walloped by Eagles pass rusher Hasson Reddick in the Jan. 29 NFL title game six snaps into the 49ers’ opening possession. Reddick shed a block by tight end Tyler Kroft and attacked Purdy, who’d taken a seven-step drop at midfield and waited a split second too long for Brandon Aiyuk to break free downfield.

When Reddick’s arm struck Purdy’s, the ball fluttered out for a fumble, and Purdy retreated to the sideline to painfully test his wounded wing. Once his replacement, Josh Johnson, exited with a concussion on the fifth snap after halftime, the 49ers had no passing threat, though Purdy did try and complete two passes, but for just 3 and 1 yards in their otherwise run-run-run comeback bid.

Purdy had delivered wins in eight straight games since Jimmy Garoppolo broke his left foot early in a Dec. 4 victory against Miami. That coming-out party by Purdy, the draft’s 262nd and final pick, made him an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist.

Purdy completed 66.5% of his passes as a rookie (155-of-233, 1943 yards, 16 touchdowns, four interceptions), including the playoffs, which opened with home wins over Seattle and Dallas. His only fumble was the one on his fateful final play.