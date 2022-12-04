Subscribe

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was taken on a cart to the locker room with an ankle injury after getting hurt in the first quarter.|
JOSH DUBOW
ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 4, 2022, 1:32PM
Updated 1 hour ago

SANTA CLARA — San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was taken on a cart to the locker room with an ankle injury after getting hurt in the first quarter.

Garoppolo got up slowly after being sacked by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips on third down on San Francisco's first drive against Miami on Sunday.

He went into the injury tent before being taken by cart to the locker room. The Niners said his return was questionable.

Rookie Brock Purdy came into the game to replace Garoppolo to start the second drive. Purdy has thrown just nine passes this season in mop-up duty of a blowout loss to Kansas City in Week 7.

Garoppolo resumed his starting role for San Francisco in Week 2 this season after Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury.

