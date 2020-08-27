49ers’ Richard Sherman bounces back after injury scare at training camp

SANTA CLARA ― Richard Sherman appeared to get tangled up with a fellow defensive back early in practice Wednesday during a routine drill that focused on taking the right angles to make tackles.

Half of the 49ers’ defensive backs lined up on one side of the line and the rest of the group was some 10 yards away, with one group pretending to be ball carriers the other group would wrap up.

As Sherman and his teammate ran towards each other during their rep, their feet got tangled and Sherman’s left heel was stepped on. It wasn’t the same heel in which Sherman tore his Achilles during the 2017 season with the Seattle Seahawks. That was on his right side, but he had surgery on the left heel months later as part of the heeling and recovery process.

Sherman was on the ground in obvious pain. He pulled off his helmet and gloves. His teammates gathered around, one using the moment for prayer, as a member of the training staff, general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh slowly walked over looking concerned, hoping the team didn’t just lose another key player to injury.

Sherman turned over, began moving his left ankle and realized he wasn’t seriously hurt. He got up slowly, readjusted his shoe that had been given a flat tire, and walked it off. The player who prayed gave Sherman a long hug. At that point, Saleh was laughing. Sherman started taking quick steps to either side, as if he were mirroring a receiver, and put his gloves back on to resume practice. Sherman’s ankle area appeared to get cleated.

“I was hoping it was nothing serious with what he was grabbing,” Saleh said in a Zoom conference with reporters afterward. “I got a little nervous for him, but once we got over there, realized that when he talked through what he had gone through, saw there was no concern. It was more of a relief than anything.”

There was a minute where it appeared the 49ers could have lost their All-Pro corner to a serious injury the same week pass rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford sustained minor injuries that will likely cost them the remainder of training camp ― and a week after promising receiver Jalen Hurd’s season ended before it started because of an ACL tear, and days after rookie first-round pick Bradon Aiyuk tweaked his hamstring, putting his status for Week 1 in jeopardy.

But Sherman was fine. He returned to team drills and authored his third interception of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in training camp. Sherman pounced on Garoppolo’s back-foot throw across the field toward Kendrick Bourne and would have taken it 90-plus yards for a touchdown.

“Same old Sherm,” Saleh said. “He was hobbling a little bit, but he’s fine. He just needs a little bit of rehab, a little treatment. He’ll be all right.”

Sherman’s scare was just one aspect of an eventful training camp practice on Wednesday.

Other notable happenings included: rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw getting into a scuffle with offensive lineman Jared Jones-Smith, plus a three-interception and three-touchdown red-zone period for Garoppolo.

Javon Kinlaw takes exception

The kerfuffle between Kinlaw and Jones-Smith happened after a play when Kinlaw had something to say to a member of the offense as it was trying to huddle. He was being pushed away by an offensive linemen until Jones-Smith came from out of nowhere and the two tumbled to the ground.

The incident happened quickly and ended quickly. Saleh was asked afterward how he felt about the situation, given some coaches like players to have a certain intensity at practice while others implore players to avoid fighting altogether.

“Those guys always get heated,” Saleh said. “I don’t look at it any other way than guys competing, as long as they understand and keep your helmet on, don’t take punches to the face. If you guys get into a little shoving match, I don’t read anything into it other than people competing. It’s one thing if it started because of one person being cheap where we’re not taking care of one another on the practice field. It’s another thing where it just gets heated because you’ve been competing your tails off with one another and it just becomes a pushing contest.”

Kinlaw’s eventful day continued later during the red-zone drill when he snagged his first interception of camp after Garoppolo’s pass was batted in the air by a fellow defensive lineman. It was the second of Garoppolo’s three interceptions he threw during the drill, coming a few plays after Sherman’s.

Garoppolo throws 3 INTs, 3 TDs

Kinlaw’s play marked the second straight practice Garoppolo took every red-zone rep, perhaps stealing plays from backup quarterbacks Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard.