SANTA CLARA – Malik Mustapha lurked in the secondary as he debuted on the 49ers’ practice field at rookie minicamp.

No hitting was allowed, so there’s only so much a player can do for a first impression.

Seeing Mustapha patrol the field and communicate loudly made imaginations run wild, such as: maybe this guy’s versatility and violence will pan out as advertised.

“With safeties today and defensive backs today, you have to be versatile, even linebackers. It’s such a fast game and offenses look to expose you,” defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen said Friday. “We like when guys have versatility. We also just loved his playing style.”

Mustapha is 5-foot-10, 209 pounds. He’s drawn high-end comparisons to safeties of similar stature, such as the Arizona Cardinals’ Budda Baker (5-10, 195), ex-49ers star Donte Whitner (5-10, 204) and ex-Colts mainstay Bob Sanders (5-8, 206).

“When I see the ball, I’m just going to go attack it and disrupt it any way I can,” Mustapha said. “It’s not about how tall and big I am, but about having the heart and desire. The fuel and love I have for this game drives me to be that way.”

At Wake Forest, Mustapha returned in 2022 from an anterior cruciate ligament tear and thrived as “The Panther” who roamed in a newly installed defensive package.

“There were a lot of hats I had to wear,” Mustapha recalled. “It was fire-zone (blitz) calls, to pressure the quarterback and use my athleticism to disrupt him, or to spy on the quarterback, as well.”

More simply, Mustapha proved adept at blending into the defensive front, or with linebackers, or as a third safety. That later role is most likely in the 49ers’ scheme, amid incumbent starters Talanoa Hufanga and Ji’Ayir Brown.

Mustapha spoke eloquently at 49ers’ rookie minicamp, just as he did at the NFL scouting combine to general manager John Lynch.

“He was lighting up when I was breaking down the Wake Forest play calls they had pulled up,” Mustapha said. “As a safety you have to know moving pieces, who’s doing what on defense. He saw I know what I’m talking about.”

Lynch, after the draft, said of Mustapha: “We talk a lot about running to the football and getting there with bad intentions and Malik kind of embodies that. One of our favorite interviews, one of my favorite interviews at the Combine. He really handles himself well, but on the field plays the right way.”

Pearsall looks the part

Ricky Pearsall fit the profile of a pro-ready receiver and potential punt returner. He broke open on a go-route, only to get slightly overthrown by undrafted rookie Tanner Mordecai. Later, when Pearsall came out of his break near the right sideline, tryout-QB Mitch Davidson’s pass already was sailing past him out of bounds – and Davidson promptly signaled to himself accepting blame.

Soon enough, Pearsall will be catching passes from Brock Purdy (and Josh Dobbs and Brandon Allen). The rest of the 49ers are in Phase 2 of their offseason program. Organized team activities begin May 20, then training camp about two months later. Then a plentiful career in the NFL.

Green inside/out

Second-round pick Renardo Green will intensify the cornerback competition heading into this season. Initially, he’ll be trained on the inside to cover slot receivers, though he lined up at left cornerback in Friday’s early drills.

“We’ll start him out inside and see what he can do in there. If you can retain it, you want to learn it earlier,” Sorensen said. “We know what Demo (Lenoir) can do. Sammy Womack’s done a good job the last couple weeks, and so has Kemon Hall. (Green) will get some work outside, too.”

Puni can protect Purdy

Offensive lineman Dominick Puni, a third-round pick, has the strength and versatility to potentially play anywhere, though right guard might be his most immediate shot. Regardless of where he might be, he knows the assignment on who to protect. “I love Brock Purdy. The fact he was the last pick, that’s storybook,” Puni said. “When the other two quarterbacks went down, he came in the (2022) Miami game and won that game. I said, ‘Watch him, he’s going to cook.’ Then he started cooking.”

Punt return prospects

Pearsall and fourth-rounder Jacob Cowing fielded punts, and although Cowing muffed two early opportunities, he envisions big things for himself in that role. “It’s about getting better at that aspect of catching, getting comfortable, trying to get the ball down the field and trying to go score a touchdown,” Cowing said. “I heard it’s been over a decade it hasn’t been accomplished. That’s definitely one of my goals this year.” Indeed, the 49ers’ last touchdown on a punt return came in the 2011 opener by Ted Ginn Jr.