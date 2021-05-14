49ers schedule: How will they fare against teams with new QBs?

Thoughts about the 49ers’ 2021 regular-season schedule that was released Wednesday:

Week 1 at Detroit Lions: Among the reasons the Rams were not enamored with Jared Goff was his play against the 49ers, who went 4-0 against him and the Rams the last two seasons. Now Goff, whose last start against San Francisco was his worst in 2020, begins his next chapter with the Lions against his former divisional tormentors.

Detroit traded Matt Stafford for Goff and L.A.’s next two first-round draft picks, meaning this game will likely be the first for Goff as a bridge quarterback for the Lions’ first-year coach and general manager combo, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. The 49ers are already 7-point favorites, which seems nuts given how emotionally charged Ford Field could be with fans in the building for the first time since 2019.

Week 2 at Philadelphia Eagles: The Carson Wentz era ended in explosive fashion with his offseason trade to the Indianapolis Colts, leaving Jalen Hurts as Philadelphia’s expected starter. The Eagles in the offseason have loaded up on draft picks to potentially land their quarterback of the future should Hurts not win over the organization in 2021.

Philadelphia is coming off an injury-ravaged 2020, much like the 49ers. San Francisco would likely stay on the East Coast, in Youngstown, Ohio, or at the Greenbrier in West Virginia to cut down on travel time after playing in Detroit.

Week 3 vs. Green Bay Packers: There’s one story that’s going to dominate the NFL offseason (yes, even more than the schedule release). It’s the uncertain future of Aaron Rodgers, who reportedly won’t return to Green Bay unless general manager Brian Gutekunst is canned.

Whether or not Rodgers follows through on his threat (and becomes the full-time host of Jeopardy?) remains to be seen. Meanwhile, this 49ers home opener could be an early-season throw-down between two of the most talented teams in the NFC, or a beatdown of Rodgers’ replacement, Jordan Love. The 49ers are expecting to have a packed house for this one for the first time since the pandemic.

Week 4 vs. Seattle Seahawks: The 49ers would like to forget getting beat by Seattle twice last season, including the second game on the road that saw Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle leave with season-defining injuries. Seattle’s in an interesting time in franchise history. Russell Wilson is reportedly simmering because he’s played behind bad offensive lines seemingly his entire career, while the Seahawks would be nuts to trade an elite quarterback in his prime. Seattle getting off to a quick start, and the Wilson chatter dying down, could come down to the result of this game against the 49ers.

Week 5 at Arizona Cardinals: It’s a vital year for Kliff Kingsbury, who went 5-10 and 8-8 in his first two seasons as Cardinals head coach. Finishing below .500 would not be a good sign for his standing, especially after adding J.J. Watt, receiver A.J. Green, center Rodney Hudson and others this offseason.

It’s also a key season for quarterback Kyler Murray for the same reasons. Arizona is hoping Murray takes the next step toward becoming an MVP candidate, which seems like a necessity if the Cardinals are going to compete for the NFC West title.

Week 6: The 49ers’ bye week.

Week 7 vs. Indianapolis Colts: The other side of the Eagles-Wentz trade, and the first time the 49ers will square off against old friend DeForest Buckner, a key cog in the Colts’ defense. San Francisco should regret trading him away unless Javon Kinlaw and Arik Armstead turn into a formidable duo. Buckner will come back to Santa Clara, where he met his wife and laid the groundwork for his four-year, $84 million contract.

Week 8 at Chicago Bears: Will this one be Justin Fields against Trey Lance? Or will it be Jimmy Garoppolo’s first trip to Chicago after making his 49ers starting debut there in 2017?

Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy might have bought themselves some time with the draft night trade up to take Fields, who should be able to overtake Andy Dalton by this point in the season, if he doesn’t win the job Week 1. After whiffing on Mitchell Trubisky, Pace and Nagy can’t afford to screw up the quarterback decision again.

Week 9 vs. Arizona Cardinals: We already broke down the Cardinals. We’re on to Week 10.

Week 10 vs. Los Angeles Rams: The 49ers will get to see all four teams involved in the offseason’s biggest trades involving quarterbacks. They’ll see Stafford for the first time in the division, on a national stage after taking on the Colts, Eagles and Lions earlier. The Rams and 49ers both view themselves as Super Bowl contenders, which makes this one of the biggest “Monday Night Football” matchups of the season.